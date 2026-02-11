Michael Carrick picked Benjamin Sesko out for praise after the Manchester United summer signing rescued a point against West Ham.

United‘s unbeaten run looked to be coming to an end as they toiled against the in-form Hammers but Sesko scored an incredible flick to level in the 96th minute.

After the game, interim boss Carrick suggested Sesko was a player who always showed he was capable of scoring goals like that.

“It’s an unbelievable finish from the angle to generate that, to get it on target, to finish it, it’s some goal from him,” Carrick said.

“He’s capable of that, Ben, he’s done it all the time, it’s not that he’s just suddenly burst on the scene, he’s proven that he can score goals as well.

“He’s been doing it in training for us as well, so it’s not surprising.

“It’s what he does, it’s what he’s good at, but certainly to actually do it and to feel it, as I said, the last one would have done him the world of good, the winner.

“Tonight, a little bit different with the emotion of the game, but certainly important and a big moment for him and us.”

Sesko started the game from the bench, as he has done for 10 of his 21 league appearances this year, and when asked if that goal earned the Slovenian a starting spot, Carrick kept his cards close to his chest but did suggest he was “ready to kick on.”

“The boys have done fantastically well, who have played as well, so that’s the importance of the whole group and the importance of the squad,” Carrick said.

“I’ve said it to them after every game, and I only say it because it’s that important. Leny’s [Yoro] came on and made a big difference for us tonight in big moments, and then Ben scored again, so Ben’s doing a lot of work.

“He’s in a good place, he’s ready to kick on. It’s just managing the balance, you know, and yeah, we could have changed things a little bit earlier.

“That’s obviously the decision, we’re always trying to make the right one, and we were actually having a bit of a spell in the game at that point, where we thought we might come back into it and Casemiro’s goal.

“So there’s a balance, but certainly when he came on the pitch, he made a big difference.”

Sesko himself said he was happy with the goal but explained that a lack of intensity may be behind why United failed to win the game.

“I’m happy with my finish, but yeah, I’m not so happy with the draw, because I know we deserve the win, because we were fighting.

“Unfortunately, just the days come when you are a bit unlucky. Maybe the intensity was not exactly where it should be.

“But we were fighting in the end. We got a draw, which was really important.”

