Ferdinand slams Keane stance on Carrick appointment at Man Utd: ‘There’s an element of risk’

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand doesn’t understand why Roy Keane would be against the appointment of Michael Carrick as permanent head coach.

The Red Devils have been in incredible form since Carrick arrived as interim head coach following the sacking of Ruben Amorim last month.

Man Utd have won all four of Carrick’s first four matches to catapult them into fourth in the Premier League as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite his amazing start as manager, there is no guarantee that Carrick will be one of the candidates for the permanent job, with the new boss to be decided at the end of the season.

Man Utd legend Keane recently played down the idea of making Carrick the permanent head coach, despite his good start, as there are “bigger and better” managers out there.

But Ferdinand has hit out at Keane’s stance on Carrick and doesn’t “know how you can be so against” the former Man Utd midfielder getting the job.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “There’s risks with anyone that goes in there. No matter what Michael Carrick does, how well he does, and if he got the job on the back of a great ending to the season, there’s still risk.’

“There’s an element of risk, but with every one of the names that get thrown into the hat, there an element of risk with all of them.

“I don’t know in any walk of life, where someone comes in given the opportunity to do well, and put their first foot forward for a job opportunity, they smash it – and hopefully he carries on, at the moment he’s smashing it, four wins out of four, and people are going “no, he shouldn’t get it though”.

“I don’t understand that with Roy, I’ve got to be honest. I don’t know how you can be so against it.”

Keane climbed down slightly from his position on a recent episode of The Overlap by wishing Carrick well and hoping he did get the job.

After Gary Neville reminded Keane what he had said days earlier, Keane replied: “I don’t think it’s the right decision, good luck with it.

“Yeah, but, I’m sticking to my guns. I’ve said my piece, I think that he’s got the job, and if he gets it in the summer then you go “listen, good luck to him”, but as a caretaker manager, it’s a different animal to being manager of United trying to win league titles over the next two, three, four, five years, whatever it might be,’ he added.

“I think you can get a better manager than Carrick, absolutely. But I think he’s doing a good job, perfect timing for him, and even if he doesn’t get the United job, these results a bit like Ruud (Van Nistelrooy), he can get another job, probably another Premiership manager.

“But just cause you’re doing well at United, it doesn’t mean he’ll do well at another club.

“He’s got the players back, it’s all been sliding doors moments. Great for him, and he’s took advantage of it.”

