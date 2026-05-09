Kylian Mbappe: ‘End’ in sight for Real Madrid star as Arsenal have ‘one way’ to seal incredible transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could “crack under the pressure” and sell Kylian Mbappe, and Arsenal have been told the “only way” they can seal his “perfect” transfer.

In quite the week of chaos for Real Madrid featuring Federico Valverde suffering a ‘traumatic brain injury’ after being ‘struck’ by teammate Aurelian Tchouameni after a training session, Mbappe’s future has been thrown into doubt.

A report earlier this week revealed that Mbappe clashed with a member of Real Madrid’s coaches in a recent training session:

‘Mbappe was involved in a flare-up with a coach during a training exercise. Sources said the Frenchman spoke angrily and in insulting terms towards the member of staff, who was acting as an assistant referee on the sidelines of the match and had called him offside.’

Mbappe could be part of the Madrid squad for Sunday’s El Clasico clash wth Barcelona but is unlikely to start as the France international striker has been suffering with a hamstring injury he picked up against Real Betis on April 24.

During his rehabilitation, Mbappe went to Italy with his partner on a break, which did not go down well with some Madrid fans.

Some Madrid supporters have also pointed out that since Mbappe joined in the summer of 2024 as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Los Blancos have failed to win La Liga or the Champions League.

An online petition calling for ‘Mbappe out’ was recently launched with the aim of collecting 200,000 signatures. Over 30 million people have signed it.

Including perhaps some Arsenal fans, after being told that he would be the “perfect” addition for them on the left wing.

“Arsenal would love Kylian Mbappe and he’d be perfect on their left wing,” former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit told The Standard.

“The only reason I think Mbappe will stay at Real Madrid is because if he leaves without winning a trophy it would make his move a failure.

“Mbappe has a huge ego so he will probably want to stay and to prove the opposite. I’m pretty sure about that. I don’t see him leaving Madrid, probably the biggest club in the world, unless the decision is made for him.”

Mbappe has three years remaining on his Real Madrid contract and earns €600,000 per week, making any move difficult to orchestrate, though Petit believes president Perez could “crack under the pressure” of the fans’ disapproval.

“The only way he leaves is if Florentino Perez cracks under the pressure. [Millions of] fans have signed to say they want him to leave the club. That could be the end for Mbappe because Florentino Perez is a political guy.

“If Arsenal win the Champions League for the first time then it would change the course of their history and send a strong message in the transfer market.”

Petit believes Perez must make big changes this summer amid the disorder in his football club.

He added: “It’s getting to the point that a decision has to be made from Florentino Perez. The petition of ten million Madrid fans that want Mbappe to leave, I have never seen that before.

“If I were Florentino Perez, to be honest with you, I would make a huge turnover in the dressing room next transfer window, definitely.

“I would ask myself this simple question: ‘Who is going to be the star of the team next season? I bought Kylian Mbappe and in the last two years we have had so many troubles on and off the pitch since then.’

“You can see that the egos of the players are becoming the biggest issue in this club. They are becoming impossible to manage. When you are the manager of Real Madrid, you don’t come with a vision, you come as a manager. You manage the egos in the dressing room.

“This is how it works at Madrid. And the fight is, the last two managers, Xavi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa, have been struggling to manage the egos because those stars are more important than the manager, and they are fighting you.”

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