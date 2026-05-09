Tottenham v Leeds: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

From absolute despair to bullish belief in survival. That’s the sudden flip in the outlook of many Spurs fans after they gave their hopes of avoiding the drop a massive boost with back-to-back wins over Wolves and Aston Villa.

Sometimes it’s good to be a lucky general and Roberto De Zerbi certainly benefitted from taking on a Wolves team already relegated and an Aston Villa side completely distracted by their Europa League semi-final, second leg.

But Spurs have clearly raised their standards too and confidence is a huge thing in sport. Leeds know that and have been playing more like an assured mid-table team for many months now. They’ll probably still be kicking themselves, mind, that they couldn’t cash in against a reeling Chelsea side in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Tottenham v Leeds kick-off time

Tottenham v Leeds kicks off at 20.00 BST on Monday, May 11 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham v Leeds how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Tottenham team news

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario misses his fifth straight match following surgery to repair a hernia. Antonin Kinsky steps in again.

Dominic Solanke is a major doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Xavi Simons, Cristian Romero, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies all remain out.

Leeds team news

Leeds will be without two regulars for the trip south.

Gabriel Gudmundsson still has a hamstring issue while Noah Okafor is set to miss the next two games due to a calf strain.

Pascal Struijk will be assessed after suffering a knock in training.

Tottenham v Leeds odds

Tottenham are a shade of odds-on at 17/20 to secure a third straight Premier League win.

Leeds are 11/4 to secure just their third away win of the season, while The Draw is 14/5.

Tottenham v Leeds prediction

This looks a great chance for Spurs to continue their great escape.

They’ve won the last five Premier League matches against Leeds and, going a bit further back, eight of the previous nine.

Spurs are pressing higher and more often since De Zerbi took over and his positive methods have had an immediate impact.

Richarlison helped keep Everton up in 2022 with six goals and two assists in his final 10 outings and the Brazilian bagged what proved the winner against Aston Villa last week.

He also got a last-gasp equaliser at Anfield so back Richarlison to score in a Spurs win at 9/4.