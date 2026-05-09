West Ham v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

There were absolute scenes at the Emirates on Tuesday night as Arsenal edged out Atletico Madrid to secure their place in the Champions League final. A date with holders PSG awaits in Budapest on May 30.

But before then there’s a little matter of winning the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. The Gunners are in a golden position to do so after beating Fulham 3-0 last Saturday before watching Manchester City slip up in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Everton.

Three more wins and Arsenal will be champions, but it remains to be seen how many more points West Ham need to avoid relegation. The Hammers are in a perilous position after dropping into the bottom three following Tottenham’s back-to-back wins over Wolves and Aston Villa.

West Ham v Arsenal kick-off time

West Ham v Arsenal kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, May 10 at the London Stadium.

West Ham v Arsenal how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

West Ham team news

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains out due to a persistent lower back problem.

Otherwise, West Ham look to have a clean bill of health.

Arsenal team news

Right-back Jurrien Timber continues to be affected by a groin issue and is ruled out again.

Mikel Merino also has “no chance” of being ready for this one after a stress fracture in his foot, but he could still return before the end of the season.

West Ham v Arsenal odds

Arsenal are hot 1/2 favourites to get the win and move a step closer to title glory. West Ham are 7/2, while The Draw is 5/2.

In the title betting, Arsenal are now just 1/5, with Manchester City 7/2. The Gunners, who are five points clear, close with games against relegated Burnley (h) and Crystal Palace (a). City, who have a game in hand, face Brentford (h), Crystal Palace (h), Bournemouth (a) and Aston Villa (h).

As for the relegation betting, West Ham are now massive 1/7 favourites to go down. They’re a point behind Spurs (10/3 for the drop) with three games to go.

West Ham have this one, Newcastle (a) and Leeds (h). Tottenham play Leeds (h), Chelsea (a) and Everton (h).

West Ham v Arsenal prediction

After wobbles, doubts and intense media scrutiny, this is shaping up to be an absolutely glorious season for Arsenal.

They’re into just their second Champions League final and they now have one hand on the Premier League trophy after Man City’s draw at Everton.

With West Ham desperate for the win, the stakes are massive for this London derby but just about everything points to Mikel Arteta’s men.

They’ve thrashed the Hammers 6-0 and 5-2 on their last two trips to the London Stadium and although West Ham have been more of a force there in recent times, they’ve lost all five of their home London derbies in the Premier League this season.

Bukayo Saka was on the scoresheet in both those two big away wins against the Hammers and also netted in the Gunners’ 2-0 victory over West Ham at The Emirates in October.

Fresh off his Champions League semi-final winner against Atletico Madrid, back the winger to score in an Arsenal win at 2/1.