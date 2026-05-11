Xabi Alonso, who has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have no immediate plans to sack Arne Slot as their manager and have not made contact with Xabi Alonso, while revealing that the former Real Madrid manager would be willing to take charge of Chelsea.

Chelsea are in ‘contact’ with Alonso to hire the former Real Madrid boss as their manager this summer, according to talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

The Blues are on the hunt for a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior, who was sacked as the manager in April.

Rosenior himself replaced Enzo Maresca as the Chelsea boss in January.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Alonso ever since he parted ways with Madrid in January.

Arne Slot, who guided Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, has come under criticism from the Anfield faithful for the team’s disappointing performances and results in the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Liverpool owners FSG are supporting Slot, according to Romano, who has stressed that there has been no contact with Alonso.

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Liverpool not in contact with Xabi Alonso

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What’s happening with Xabi Alonso?

“One first important point, guys. I told you in the video two days ago, I keep telling you, I think, on the channel in the last two, three months, every week – Xabi Alonso and Liverpool are not in conversations.

“I know, out of Germany, there was some story going around about Xabi Alonso to Liverpool, Xabi Alonso favourite to take the job, Xabi Alonso in conversations with Liverpool – Xabi Alonso never had any sort of contact with Liverpool this year, 2026.

“I told you in a video two days ago, now the news is everywhere about this, but I keep insisting there is nothing between Xabi Alonso and Liverpool, apart from the appreciation you can have for the person, the former player, the Liverpool former player as well, so there is a very good feeling, a very good connection, but that’s it.

“In terms of negotiations, in terms of official approaches, zero between Liverpool and Xabi Alonso.

“I told you again last week, and I am telling you again today,

“Then I know many people didn’t trust the story because obviously, maybe some Liverpool fans hope for a change, but Liverpool, so far, have not made any contact with Xabi Alonso, and Liverpool are trusting Arne Slot.

“Liverpool are supporting Arne Slot.

“Then guys, if something changes and if something will be changing during the end of the season review, I will be here, I will let you know, but at the moment, Xabi Alonso is not even talking to Liverpool.

“His lawyers, his representatives, are not talking to Liverpool, and Liverpool keep supporting Arne Slot.

“Liverpool are not talking to other coaches. So, that the status of the story.

“Again, anything different happening, I will be here to update you.”

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Xabi Alonso open to Chelsea manager’s role

Romano has added that Alonso is open to taking charge of Chelsea, but the Italian journalist has insisted that the London club’s owners, BlueCo, have not made a final decision yet.

The journalist said: “Guys, what I can tell you is that the reason behind all these stories on Xabi Alonso in the last 24 hours is that Xabi Alonso, better say, those close to Xabi Alonso, opened doors to a chapter in the Premier League.

“So, the real change in the Xabi Alonso story is that now Xabi is open to trying a chapter in the Premier League.

“Xabi Alonso would be open even to take the job at Chelsea, in case they can find a good way to go ahead together.

“So, Xabi Alonso would open doors to a Chelsea possibility.

“This is why you see many stories today but Chelsea, according to my information, are yet to decide who is the manager they want, and they want to be very careful in the process.

“They are having internally to decide who is the right man after Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior decision.

“So, my understanding is that Chelsea are still discussing internally.

“There is Andoni Iraola, same as Xabi Alonso, is rejecting proposal from abroad because he wants to continue in the Premier League.

“He wants to be a Premier League manager next season, so Andoni Iraola would be ready to have an opportunity, another opportunity after Bournemouth, in the Premier League next season.

“Xabi Alonso is opening doors, so Chelsea are assessing all the potential candidates, all the potential names to become the new manager.

“But Chelsea want to be 100% sure, so before Chelsea go all in for a manager, they want to make sure he is the right man for the job.”

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