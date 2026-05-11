Xabi Alonso has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

As Chelsea contact Xabi Alonso to become the Blues’ new manager this summer, a Spanish report has claimed that the former Real Madrid boss ‘dreams’ of returning to Anfield and taking charge of Liverpool.

Alonso is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted company with Madrid in January 2026.

The former Liverpool midfielder was appointed as the Madrid manager only at the end of last season, but he could not even last a full campaign at Estadio Bernabeu.

However, Alonso may not be out of work for long, with Chelsea keen on hiring the Spaniard as their manager.

Chelsea have already made ‘contact’ with Alonso and have held talks with him.

Alonso is open to taking a new managerial role this summer, and Chelsea believe that he would be a perfect candidate to take the team forward.

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Xabi Alonso prefers Liverpool to Chelsea

Liverpool have also been linked with Alonso for a while, although all signs indicate that Arne Slot will stay in charge at Anfield next season.

According to AS, Chelsea have made an ‘offer’ to Alonso, who is ‘listening’ to it.

AS, though, has claimed that Alonso ‘dreams’ of managing Liverpool.

However, according to the report, until and unless Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), decide to sack Arne Slot, that is not going to happen.

The report has noted: ‘What seems to be stalled is the Liverpool situation. Slot’s season has been unremarkable, but the Premier League title won last year gives him enough credit to remain in the job beyond the summer.

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‘Needless to say, Xabi has a very strong connection to Anfield and dreams of managing there someday, but for that to happen, the Liverpool job needs to become available, and right now that doesn’t seem very likely.

‘Chelsea hope to capitalise on this situation to cast their net for the highly sought-after 44-year-old manager.

‘Many at Stamford Bridge believe they can pull it off, but it’s also possible that Xabi will wait a while until more attractive options emerge. Everything will be finalized in a few weeks.’

Calum McFarlane is in a caretaker role at Chelsea at the moment, following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior as the Blues’ manager in April 2026.

Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca as the Chelsea manager in January 2026.

Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, but the Anfield faithful have become disenchanted with the Dutch manager this campaign.

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