Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has once again questioned fellow icon Mohamed Salah, stating his move to Trabzonspor is “a level too low.”

Carragher has never been one to hide his opinions about Salah. When he was playing for his beloved Liverpool, the pundit questioned the forward on more than one occasion.

With Salah’s departure from Liverpool this summer, after nine trophy-laden years, one might imagine that criticism would stop.

But that the forward has left for Turkish side Trabzonspor has given Carragher one final opportunity to say his piece, complaining that he hasn’t gone to a higher level.

Speaking on Football Ramble, Carragher said: “I never believed he was going to go to Saudi, because number one, he’s too good for that. I think he can be playing in Serie A. Turkey for me feels a level too low.

“I was convinced he’d end up at an AC Milan or Juventus or somewhere like that, maybe his wages were a problem. Looking at him, I don’t know him, obviously have never spoken to him.

“But he’s like [Cristiano] Ronaldo, he’s so driven, his numbers mean so much to him. I thought, he can still do this in Turkey by the way, but I thought he’d want to play at a real prestigious club.”

Salah like Ronaldo

It’s not the first time Carragher has likened Salah to Ronaldo, when he hit out at the then-Liverpool attacker for his comments in the media about the club towards the back end of the season, after previously complaining when the forward made public statements about not having a contract on the table propr to hm and Virgil van Dijk re-signing.

Carragher said: “I’m not surprised. I told everybody, ‘something else will come before the end of the season. He’ll drop another bomb a little bit like Ronaldo did on the way out of Manchester United.’ I thought it may come after the end of the season when he’d moved on, but no.

“Less than two years ago, I called him selfish for doing an interview and I think that rings true again. Liverpool have a really important week. They are still not fully qualified for the Champions League and it should be about Liverpool FC, not Salah FC. It’s vital that Liverpool make the Champions League positions, but I’m not surprised and it’s not a good look at all.”

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