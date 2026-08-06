Bradley Barcola reaches decision on joining Liverpool or Arsenal after Vinicius Junior failure

Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in PSG star Bradley Barcola.

Bradley Barcola has a clear preference on who he wishes to join out of Arsenal and Liverpool, with the former now expected to make a renewed push after seeing their attempts to sign Vinicius Junior come to nothing.

Arsenal made efforts to pull off not only the biggest signing in their history, but potentially even Premier League’s highest profile move too.

Real Madrid and Brazil superstar, Vinicius Junior was their aim. Reports over the past 24 hours even claimed sporting director, Andrea Berta, was confident of sealing the mega move, and some within the Arsenal dressing room were of the belief it was a done deal.

However, a series of updates from trusted reporters on Wednesday night brought the Gunners crashing back down to earth.

A crucial round of talks were held on Wednesday between Vinicius Junior, his camp, and Real Madrid officials.

While no outcome one way or the other was reached, all sources are now aligned in claiming the end result is Vinicius Junior will sign a new contract at the Bernabeu after Real upped their offer.

Ben Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Understand Real Madrid are confident this evening that Vinicius Jr will extend after productive talks.’

Fabrizio Romano took to the same platform when stating: ‘Real Madrid are increasingly confident to receive final green light from Vinicius Jr on new contract.

‘New proposal being discussed but Madrid optimistic and Vini Jr’s camp also positive after today’s meeting. José Mourinho also got involved.’

With the Brazilian primed to remain in the Spanish capital, Arsenal must look elsewhere for their blockbuster signing on the left wing.

They hold confirmed interest in Yan Diomande, though he’s heading to Real Madrid, even despite Vinicius Junior being on the cusp of re-signing.

The other big name Arsenal like is PSG’s Bradley Barcola, who Liverpool are going all out to sign.

Bradley Barcola chooses between Arsenal and Liverpool

The Reds are in direct club-to-club talks with PSG, and the French champions value Barcola at an eye-watering £145m.

Arsenal’s interest in the 23-year-old Frenchman is well-documented, and a new push is anticipated if and when they throw the towel in on Vinicius.

But according to the l;atest from Ben Jacobs, Barcola has a preference in mind and it’s NOT signing for the Premier League champions.

During an appearance on the Born ‘N Red YouTube channel, Jacobs was asked about Liverpool and Arsenal’s battle for Barcola.

In a huge boost for Andoni Iraola’s side, he declared: “My understanding is that if Liverpool and Arsenal both agreed a deal for Barcola, Barcola is leaning towards Liverpool.”

Barcola previously signalled his intention to sign for the Reds, and while an agreement on personal terms isn’t yet in place, forging one isn’t expected to pose a problem.

Arsenal had largely left Liverpool to their own devices with regards to signing Barcola given their focus was originally on Morgan Rogers and then Vinicius.

But with Jacobs confirming Barcola still wants Liverpool even if Arsenal come calling, the Gunners look set to miss out on three separate £100m-plus wingers in the same window.

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