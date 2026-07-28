Arsenal have identified a defender to cover for the injured William Saliba but face a ‘significant complication’ in the deal, at a time when Newcastle United are growing in belief that they can keep Bruno Guimaraes.

While Arsenal are still basking in the glow of being Premier League champions, this is shaping up to be another bleak summer for Newcastle fans.

After losing Alexander Isak just under a year ago to Liverpool, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have already left for big-money fees to Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Then, it emerged that Newcastle captain Bruno wanted to leave the club, just when Arsenal were interested in signing the Brazil international.

Last week, Magpies boss Eddie Howe addressed the matter, but did little to allay the fears of the club’s army of supporters.

READ: Vinicius on ‘strike’ as Real Madrid reeling amid Arsenal transfer ‘boost’

“I’ve spoken to Bruno before, during and after the World Cup,” he said. “We have had some really good conversations. He’s just a fantastic person.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with his future, that’s for other people to speculate about. There’s conversations I’m not part of.”

Newcastle ‘bewildered’ by Arsenal approach

Reports have claimed that Arsenal are preparing a £70m bid for Bruno but according to The Athletic’s George Caulkin, there is ‘belief’ on Tyneside that the Gunners are unlikely to get close to their valuation (closer to £100m) of the 28-year-old.

He adds that Newcastle will ‘will not be bullied into lowering their demands’ and there is also ‘bewilderment’ about how Arsenal have gone about this transfer pursuit.

The report states this has ‘played out through intermediaries’ but they are yet to receive a direct offer from Arsenal; nor have club-to-club talks have taken place.

Howe added on Bruno, “He’s captain of our club and been an unbelievable player, through the whole time we have worked together.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the club, we absolutely love him and of course everyone would love him to stay. He’s due back on the 31st (July), and there’s nothing to say he won’t be back.”

READ MORE: Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli reaches decision on future as Vinicius Junior plan takes shape

Arsenal transfer pursuit could benefit Real Madrid

Elsewhere, James McNicholas of The Athletic writes in the same article that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been looking at strengthening their defence for some time.

Indeed, in January, they were keen on signing Marc Guehi, before the England international swapped Crystal Palace for Manchester City in that window.

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and free agent John Stones have been ‘discussed’, although the latter looks set to join Inter Milan on a two-year deal.

Finally, Como’s Jacobo Ramon is on Arsenal’s ‘shortlist’ but there is a ‘significant complication’ as Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on fee and buy-back clauses for the 21-year-old.

The north London team are trying to pry Vinicius Junior away from Madrid this summer and if that doesn’t go their way, they may be reluctant to put more money in the coffers of Los Blancos with Ramon.

Saliba is currently sidelined with a back injury which will keep him out for an ‘extended period’. The Gunners still have Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, Piero Hincapie, Cristhian Mosquera, and Riccardo Calafiori as centre-back alternatives.

But the fact that they are looking means they are considering a summer swoop.

READ NEXT: Bruno Guimaraes: Romano gives Arsenal timeline for ‘direct negotiations with Newcastle’ after ‘agreement’