Man Utd reach decision on hijacking Chelsea’s move for Danny Welbeck

Man Utd will not be making a late offer to sign Danny Welbeck this summer despite previous talks to sign the Chelsea target, according to reports.

The Red Devils have signed Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) so far this summer.

Man Utd are looking to bring in a third midfielder, a left-winger and a full-back before the window shuts, while there have also been rumours that a striker and/or a centre-back could also be added.

Widespread reports have indicated that Man Utd have been looking for an experienced striker to help support Benjamin Sesko’s development next season.

Welbeck has come up previously in discussions over potential targets and his name has come up again after it was revealed that Chelsea are trying to seal a deal for the Brighton striker.

However, The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell insists that Man Utd are not currently considering a hijack of Chelsea’s imminent deal.

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Whitwell wrote in The Athletic: ‘United are also looking at the market for a striker to share the load with Benjamin Sesko. In 2024 and 2025, they held talks over re-signing Danny Welbeck from Brighton, getting quite far in the process last year, but they have so far shown no indication of moving again for the 35-year-old, who is now the subject of discussions with Chelsea.

‘Welbeck, who came through United’s academy and made his senior debut for the club in 2008, has scored 23 Premier League goals across the past two seasons and many fans have used social media to voice their desire to see him return. It might be that United feel they have sufficient options at centre-forward with Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Rashford, should the latter stay.’

What will Welbeck bring to Chelsea?

On what Man Utd academy graduate Welbeck could bring to Chelsea next season, Sky Sports‘ Callum Bishop explained: ‘Chelsea moving for a Brighton player is not out of the ordinary. However, Chelsea moving for a Brighton player in their mid-30s is.

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‘Following that up with another from that demographic, despite them being currently injured, is a very deliberate ploy.

‘The BlueCo era has been defined by hoarding some of the best young talent on the planet and developing them in-house. That method has had some successes, but overall, it hasn’t panned out.

‘There is clearly some recognition and accountability from the top brass about that. In bringing in Xabi Alonso as manager, they know they have lucked out in getting one of the most highly sought-after tacticians in the game. The Spaniard has clearly identified the need for experience and the club are following his lead.

‘The interest in Xhaka earlier in the summer were among the first signs of the shift. Even making a move for Maxence Lacroix is evidence of a change in approach.

‘The Welbeck move is surprising, but there is some logic that can be applied to it. Is he going to start every week? No. However, Chelsea’s four senior strikers have an average age of just 23. Combined, they have made 269 Premier League appearances and scored 74 goals.

‘The Brighton veteran has 400 appearances and 90 goals on his own. To have that as your back-up to the young guns you want to develop makes sense.’

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