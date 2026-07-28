Liverpool have made a huge offer to sign Bradley Barcola after striking an agreement over personal terms, according to reports.

The Reds have been slow compared to other Premier League clubs this summer with deals for Osasuna’s Victor Munoz and Rennes’s Jeremy Jacquet their only two deals.

Liverpool have lost a lot of quality out of their side with Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah all leaving on free transfers.

The biggest issue curently facing Liverpool is bringing in a suitable replacement for Salah with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande starting off the summer as their number one target.

However, Diomande is now set to leave to join Real Madrid and Liverpool have turned their attention to signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Barcola.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira revealed on Monday that the Reds had an ‘agreement in principle’ over personal terms with the France international.

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Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between #PSG’s winger Bradley #Barcola and #Liverpool for a contract until 2032 with a top salary. #transfers #LFC.’

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs brought his update on Barcola’s situation overnight with Liverpool viewing PSG’s €170m asking price as ‘inflated and unrealistic’.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘Liverpool have held preliminary talks for Bradley Barcola, but formal club-to-club negotiations are yet to begin. Likely to change soon. Barcola is Liverpool’s leading target, but a deal is price dependent. PSG’s starting point is €170m, which Liverpool view as inflated and unrealistic.

‘Aim will be to strike an agreement for less. Liverpool also tried for Barcola last summer when he was valued around €85m. #LFC have no intention to pay double that number now. PSG’s position is informed by other deals this summer, including Elliot Anderson (£116m) and Morgan Rogers (£117m).

READ: Liverpool eye Everton star as Barcola alternative as target ‘wants to join’ another club

‘Liverpool factor in Barcola’s desire to leave and the fact he has two years left on his contract. Feeling within the club is if an agreement isn’t reached this summer, PSG risk losing Barcola far cheaper in 2027 given he has no desire to sign a new contract.’

Liverpool launch record-breaking bid for Barcola

And now journalist Achille Ashe has revealed that Liverpool have launched an offer worth €120m to sign Barcola, which, if accepted, would be a record-breaking sale for PSG.

Ashe gave his update on X: ‘#LiverpoolFC has just made an offer of 105M€ + 15M€ in bonuses for the French international Bradley Barcola from #PSG. The offer is currently under review by the Parisian management. The departure of the French international is becoming more and more likely. The offer is getting closer to what the Parisian club is asking for. Negotiations ongoing… #Mercato.’

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