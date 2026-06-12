Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who is a target for Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid

Julian Alvarez has reached a decision on his next club after Real Madrid’s “aggressive” move for the Argentina international amid interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Alvarez moved to Atletico Madrid from Manchester City for £81m in the summer of 2024 and 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 appearances under Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are huge admirers of his, and as our friends at TEAMtalk reported in January, the Premier League side held talks with the Argentina international’s agent to scope out a move.

Barcelona are also keen as they look for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who’s left the club as a free agent.

But Real Madrid put a cat amongst the pigeons this week after Florentino Perez extended his stay as club president and announced Jose Mourinho as their new manager.

Los Blancos made a staggering €150m [£130m] bid for the 26-year-old which was swiftly rejected by Atletico.

According to TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, Alvarez only has eyes for Barcelona at this stage.

Bailey reported: “Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Alvarez has been made fully aware of Real Madrid’s intentions and is flattered by the interest from the European giants.

“However, despite the appeal of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona remain his first choice and that message has been relayed to both Barca and Real.

“We understand Alvarez has long been attracted by the prospect of playing for the Catalan club and that his position has not changed, even after Real’s aggressive move.”

READ MORE: Man Utd, Arsenal could complete winger swap involving Rashford after Arteta approves move

Preference confirmed

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto has also confirmed Alvarez’s preference.

Moretto told Marca: “Atletico wants to keep Julián, but the player and his representatives did not respond to the renewal offer.

“I know that Julian has already spoken with Atlético de Madrid and stated his intentions. Privately, Julián has made it clear: he would like to go somewhere else.

“Where? His desire remains Barcelona. If Julian could choose between all the teams he has, he would go to Barca.

“Whether Barca can actually sign him is another matter. What I think is that if Barca offer more than what they offered for Griezmann, around 120-125 million, Atleti might reconsider.”