According to reports, Arsenal are the ‘only realistic option’ for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez this summer, but a move is unlikely.

It has been widely reported in recent weeks that the Gunners should be busy in the transfer market after losing to PSG in the Champions League final.

Arsenal are already the best team in the Premier League, but they have improvements to make in forward positions and are heavily linked with Alvarez.

The former Man City star has developed into one of the best strikers in Europe since joining Atletico Madrid, and it has been suggested that he could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal, FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been mooted as possible destinations for Alvarez this summer, though it has been widely reported that his preference is a move to the Spanish giants.

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Now, though, a report from Spanish outlet Cadena SER claims a move to Barcelona is currently ‘absolutely stalled’, with this at least partly because they have angered Atletico Madrid during negotiations for Alvarez.

According to the report, this opens the door for Arsenal as the ‘only realistic option’ for Alvarez, but he is reportedly ‘clear’ that he does not want to move to the London club as he wants Barcelona and is otherwise unwilling to force a transfer.

‘Most likely scenario’ for Alvarez revealed

The same report has revealed the ‘most likely’ outcome for Alvarez this summer.

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They explained:

‘The only realistic option on the table right now is Arsenal, but the player isn’t considering it. Julián doesn’t want to go to London. ‘Therefore, he’s clear that he’d prefer to play for Barça if he has to leave Atlético de Madrid, although, since he won’t force a move, it’s not just Atlético planning for Julián’s future; key intermediaries in the deal say the situation is very complicated and that, as things stand, the most likely scenario is that the Argentine will stay where he is next season.’

Bournemouth standout Junior Kroupi has been mooted as the leading alternative to Alvarez, and Arsenal have reportedly been given a significant boost in the race to sign the young striker.

Kroupi has also been attracting interest from PSG after he scored 13 Premier League goals for Bournemouth during his debut campaign.

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