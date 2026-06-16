According to reports, Liverpool have ‘made contact’ over signing Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri, with the Gunners ‘open’ to his exit.

Nwaneri is regarded as one of the best young players at Arsenal, though his future appears uncertain heading into next season.

The 19-year-old sparkled for Arsenal during his breakout season in 2024/25, but he slipped in the pecking order before he joined Marseille on loan in January.

Nwaneri also struggled to make an impact at Marseille, and a report last month claimed the Gunners could sanction his exit in this summer’s window amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

Arsenal would presumably prefer to keep Nwaneri, but they likely have to let a couple of valuable assets leave in this summer’s window to balance the books and raise funds for further additions.

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Up until now, Liverpool have not been linked with Nwaneri, and it is hard to see this transfer happening, but he would be a statement signing for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Liverpool arguably need more signings than Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window after a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and they will likely focus on signing at least one new winger following Mohamed Salah’s exit.

Liverpool interested in signing Ethan Nwaneri and Arsenal could let him go

Now, a report from a transfer insider on X with over 700k followers claims Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Nwaneri, while Arsenal would let him leave if they receive a suitable offer.

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They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Liverpool has been keeping a close eye on Ethan Nwaneri, a young talent who has caught their attention.

‘We understand Arsenal is open to selling him to rivals if the price is right.

‘Our sources state contact has been made, and it’s evident that @LFC admire his potential.’

Back in April, ex-Arsenal star Jeremie Aliadiere explained why he thinks Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly should pursue exits this summer.

“To be honest, my head is going in all directions with the situation around Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri. I was in that situation myself, being a young player who didn’t play as much as I would have liked,” Aliadiere told AceOdds.com.

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“You know, I loved the club, I wanted to stay at the club, but I had to think about what I should do, if I should stay or leave the club. So, I do feel for them, because I know how difficult it is.

“The longer you wait, the less good opportunities will come your way, because the less people see you play, the less interest there will be in you.

“From their point of view, I would say that both of them probably have to go to progress their careers. If you really want to progress and get into the England squad, then you will have to play some minutes.

“They have to play at a top level somewhere to show what they can do, so from their point of view, it could be this summer where they have to find a new club.”