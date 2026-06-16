Is Declan Rice now England’s most important player? We’ve ranked the Three Lions squad on their importance to Thomas Tuchel at the World Cup…

England kick off their 2026 campaign against Croatia on Wednesday night still with some selections in Thomas Tuchel’s XI uncertain.

But this World Cup promises to be a squad game. So we’ve ranked Tuchel’s brave boys on the basis of their importance to the manager…

26) James Trafford

Last place is always going to belong to the no.3 goalkeeper. Many coaches wouldn’t even bother with one if they were given the option. But Trafford isn’t even the least important goalkeeper of the glovemen England have taken with them to the United States, with Jason Steele on a working holiday with the Three Lions.

25) Tino Livramento

The Newcastle defender travelled as back-up right-back, which ought to be important given Reece James’ injury record. But would Tuchel turn to Livramento first? We wouldn’t be surprised to see Djed Spence or Jarell Quansah get the nod, depending on the assignment.

24) Jarell Quansah

Quansah was a surprise inclusion on the basis of being out of sight, out of mind to many in the Bundesliga. If Tuchel needs a centre-back, the Bayer Leverkusen defender is fifth on the list, but being able to cover in full-back positions means he’s more likely to see action on either side.

23) Dean Henderson

Only there if undisputed no.1 Jordan Pickford is crocked, which almost never happens. It is with no disrespect that we say Henderson’s best hopes of minutes is some token time in a third-place play-off. Otherwise, we hope never to see him.

22) Dan Burn

Very much the fourth-choice centre-back but could be important in later stages when Tuchel has given up on everything else and England resort to chucking balls into the box for Burn to attack.

21) Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo still looks a little lost in this England team, which isn’t a huge worry since he’s probably second stand-in. If England need shoring up, it’ll be Jordan Henderson; if they need an injection of creativity; it’ll be someone else too. Unless Elliot Anderson does himself a mischief, we’re not likely to see much of Mainoo, which might make Declan Rice happy.

20) Ollie Watkins

We think Watkins would be Kane’s first stand-in, but Tuchel is clearly a big fan of Toney’s aura, especially when it comes to penalties. Which is the main reason Watkins slips below Toney here.

19) Ivan Toney

Tuchel didn’t bring Toney in from the cold for nothing – he clearly has plans for the Al-Ahli striker. Which we assume go beyond shootouts.

18) Eberechi Eze

Eze insists he won’t change his stuttering run up if asked to take a penalty, which means he probably won’t be. The Arsenal midfielder isn’t in the top two picks for any position, but it is not unrealistic to expect Eze to see serious action anywhere across the front line, or perhaps even deeper, especially if England get desperate.

17) Djed Spence

You wouldn’t put serious money on either full-back spot being locked in through the tournament, given Tuchel sees other uses in both of his starters. Which increases Spence’s prospects, even if many have already made up their minds about the Spurs defender.

16) Jordan Henderson

You might not rate Henderson or see the things he brings to camp but Tuchel does and the manager appreciates the Brentford veteran. To the point that if, God forbid, the no.2 on this ranking is injured, Henderson will be the first off the bench. He’ll never please everyone, but we can see Henderson winning over a decent chunk of his critics in the next month.

15) Morgan Rogers

Seems to have lost the battle of the no.10s, leaving the Villa star waiting for Bellingham to balls up and be shifted elsewhere. Rogers can also play wide but Tuchel very clearly prefers him in a central role.

14) Noni Madueke

Very clearly the stand-in for Bukayo Saka, which may prove to be an important role given the starting winger’s fitness issues recently. Some pundits would prefer the loser of the left-wing battle to shift across in Saka’s absence but Tuchel seems to like Madueke.

13) Marcus Rashford

Similar to Rogers, Rashford was engaged in a two-way battle for one position but Gordon – the bane of Rashford’s life this summer – appears to have edged it. All is not lost, though, for the Man Utd loanee, given wingers are easiest to change if the starter is struggling to get the better of his full-back. Rashford might not start, but he will get good minutes, the onus being on him to use them to grab the shirt.

12) Anthony Gordon

It’s all coming up Gordon this summer so far, the winger winning not only the battle for the England shirt but a Barcelona one too. The Barca move took many of us by surprise but perhaps not Tuchel, who evidently rates Gordon as highly as his new club does. Few will feel the singe of the fire beneath their arse more than Gordon, who needs to keep Rashford at arm’s length – metaphorically and, in training, literally – while desperate to show Barca fans sceptical of his signing what they might expect.

11) Nico O’Reilly

The starting left-back with a more unique skillset that enables him to go into midfield, either from full-back or in a more orthodox manner, so inevitably the Manchester City youngster makes the top 11 here.

10) Reece James

Similar can be said of James, though the Chelsea captain is even more assured of his place – assuming he’s fit – given his peerless quality and the lack of real alternatives.

9) Marc Guehi

This is awkward. From here to no.7 we group the three centre-backs together even though only two can play. Word is that Marc Guehi will be the odd one out and while those reports clearly have some foundation, we are having trouble with the logic – and we’re certainly not alone in that. Tuchel apparently wants the most physically-imposing pair at the heart of his defence, but no one has ever looked at Guehi and thought: ‘He’s a bit lightweight’. The City defender has seemingly been England’s first-choice centre-back for the last two years so he can consider himself very unfortunate to miss out. Which we’re not yet convinced he will, especially since he is the only left-footed option of the trio under consideration.

8) Ezri Konsa

While we assumed Guehi was first pick among centre-backs, it tallied for us that Konsa would be third. Which is no slight on the Villa defender or the season he has just had. But, as ever, it seems we know nothing, and Tuchel is ready to go with Konsa and…

7) John Stones

Tuchel obviously loves Stones, and why wouldn’t he? The Manchester City defender – now a free agent – is one of the best around when he’s fit. Which is the problem. But Tuchel’s affection for Stones is evident in the privileges he affords the 32-year-old. If there is ever a way that Stones can play, he almost certainly will. We just assumed it would be alongside Guehi. As you can probably tell, we’re not taking this well.

6) Elliot Anderson

Tuchel decided very early in his reign that Anderson was one of his two men in the middle and the not-long-for-Forest midfielder has repaid that faith in spades. Anderson, in and out of possession, brings a level of control to Tuchel’s midfield that others cannot provide.

MORE: World Cup 2026 Power Rankings: Germany leapfrog England after cruise

5) Bukayo Saka

Important enough to wrap in cotton wool rather than write off amid on-going issues with his Achilles that curtailed his involvement and form during Arsenal’s run-in. England are managing Saka’s load more than anyone’s in the hope of getting some of the Euro 2024 magic out of the right-winger.

4) Jude Bellingham

Bellingham’s England status has veered more than anyone’s during Tuchel’s reign, with the Real Madrid star left out of XIs and squads in the hope of teaching him some valuable lessons. Tuchel must have seen the penny drop for Bellingham, who has not only won the battle for the No.10 role but also become trusted in other positions, perhaps even as a stand-in centre-forward. Taking the captain’s armband was another show of faith, Tuchel now using his carrot more than his stick with Bellingham. The press, though, seem to be sharpening theirs.

3) Jordan Pickford

England’s undisputed no.1 and it’s not close. It might be only when Pickford relinquishes the gloves – perhaps after beating Peter Shilton’s caps record for a goalkeeper – that he’s truly appreciated for the security he’s brought to the England goal.

2) Declan Rice

England’s next captain is pushing the current skipper very close here, coming off the back of a title-winning season in which he has showed his leadership qualities, even without the Arsenal armband. Tuchel needs him to do the same again for his country and, these days, only idiots are still doubting Rice. There isn’t a facet of England’s play – in possession, out of possession, set-pieces – in which the 27-year-old isn’t a leading man.

1) Harry Kane

That said, it’s still Kane, innit? England’s greatest goalscorer is in the shape of his life going into his sixth major tournament with England, remaining their talisman despite increased competition for such status. The alternatives are very fine hitmen, goalscorers of undoubted pedigree, but Kane’s absence is the one Tuchel would feel the most. Which is why we need to pray that his ridiculous robustness doesn’t fail him at the worst possible time.



