Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are still keen on a deal for Mateus Fernandes and remain in talks to bring the West Ham United midfielder to Old Trafford, despite the threat from Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd and Tottenham are the two clubs most actively looking to sign Fernandes, who got relegated from the Premier League with West Ham at the end of last season.

West Ham, though, are not going to sell the Portugal international midfielder on the cheap.

Transfer guru Romano has long reported that West Ham want £85million for Fernandes.

There have been contradictory reports in recent times regarding Man Utd, Tottenham and Fernandes.

While some reports have claimed that Tottenham have a deal in place with Fernandes, others have noted that Man Utd remain in talks with the West Ham star.

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Last week, Romano reported that Fernandes has not made a final call between Tottenham and Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Fernandes: “Guys, I still stand by my own call on this deal.

“And so, for Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United and Tottenham are still fighting.

“Tottenham have been there for days, trying to enter, pushing with the player, pushing with his agent, but Manchester United remain in contact with West Ham.

“Manchester United are still working on the Mateus Fernandes deal.

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“So, West Have been clear with the agent of the player.

“The player will be sold to the best offer, to the club offering the most money.

“So, who offers one penny more is getting the player from West Ham.

“And Mateus Fernandes has opened doors to both Tottenham and Man Utd.

“So, now depends on West Ham.

“If West Ham accept Utd bid, he goes to Utd.

“If Tottenham win the race, he goes to Spurs.

“So, the story is open, and from what I am told, Man Utd are yet to give up on Mateus Fernandes.

“So, for sure, a story to follow for one of the most wanted midfielders around, because, for Mateus Fernandes, there are many clubs keen, really many clubs keen, many others already called.

“He was mentioned by Real Madrid in the conversation with Jose Mourinho three weeks ago.

“Then there has been a call from Liverpool at the end of May to ask about the situation.

“So, many clubs interested in Mateus Fernandes, but now Man Utd and Tottenham pushing like crazy to get the deal done.

“And let’s see who’s going to win this race.”

Romano has now reported that Man Utd are still trying to get a deal done for Fernandes and have not given up on signing him.

Man Utd ‘not giving up on’ on Mateus Fernandes

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel on Tuesday morning: “Man Utd don’t stop contacts for Mateus Fernandes.

“The battle I have been telling you about Mateus Fernandes between Manchester United and Tottenham is still underway.

“Man Utd and Tottenham are every day in contact with West Ham, and every day in contact with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes.

“So, I told you that the player is open to joining both clubs, Tottenham or Man Utd.

“This depends on the clubs, on who can go to West Ham and agree a fee.

“So, that’s the point – the transfer fee, around £85million plus, and also important to mention payment terms.

“So, details of the Mateus Fernandes story depends on the club.

“I keep telling you West Ham will sell to the club ready to spend the best money.

“Then important to say even after the injury of Manuel Ugarte, Manchester United remain in active conversations for Mateus Fernandes.

“They are not giving up on him and Tottenham also in conversations.

“So, ready to keep you update as soon as the story will take a clear direction, as soon as possible.”

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