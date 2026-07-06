Oliver Glasner named fifth Nott’m Forest boss in a year as Marinakis reveals three top qualities

Nottingham Forest have appointed former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner as their fifth head coach in less than a year, with owner Evangelos Marinakis revealing the three qualities the Austrian has that can drive the club forward.

The 51-year-old arrives at the City Ground as a replacement for Vitor Pereira, who was sacked on Tuesday after Forest triggered a clause in his contract, informing him of their decision two minutes before it was due to expire in June.

Contact with Glasner, who left Palace at the end of last season, was initiated earlier this summer and now the City Ground outfit have got, their man ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Nuno Espirito Santo began last season as Forest boss, while Ange Postecoglou, Sean Dyche and Pereira have had a spell in charge since September.

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Speaking of his appointment, Glasner told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to join Nottingham Forest as head coach.

“From my very first conversations with the owner and the leadership team, it was evident to me that they have a clear vision for this football club and complete trust and belief in me and my staff to build a strong future together over the long term. That trust and shared commitment, together with the potential that I see within the squad, were key factors for me and I am excited about what we can achieve together.

“Nottingham Forest is a club with incredible prestige and history, a two-time European Champion with one of the most passionate fan bases in football.

“Our aim is to build a team that can help take the club to the next level in the years ahead and that our supporters can be proud of.

“My immediate focus is on meeting the players and staff and getting to work as we begin pre-season. I’m excited for the future and will work tirelessly to represent this great club with pride and to bring success on the pitch. I can’t wait to get started.”

Marinakis talks up ‘winner’ Glasner

Marinakis, meanwhile, detailed three of the top qualities that led him towards appointing Glasner, adding: “In our discussions with Oliver, it was clear that we share the same vision, the same ambition and the same relentless desire to succeed.

“He has consistently demonstrated throughout his career that he can build outstanding teams and deliver success against the strongest competition.

“It has always been our goal to establish Nottingham Forest once again among the leading clubs in England and Europe. Our ambition is not simply to compete – our ambition is to win, to challenge for major honours and to create a football club that our supporters can be proud of for many years to come.

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“Oliver is a winner. He has earned success through his leadership, his personality and the style of football his teams play.

“We believe he is the right person to lead us into this next chapter, and I am delighted to welcome Oliver to the club.”