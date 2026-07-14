Alan Shearer has explained why he thinks Thomas Tuchel should make two starting XI changes for England against Argentina.

England face Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals, with the winners to face France or Spain in the final this weekend.

The Three Lions and the World Cup holders have not performed at their best at this stage, but the South American side will still be the toughest side Thomas Tuchel’s team have faced at the tournament so far.

And Tuchel has several selection headaches heading into Wednesday’s semi-final, with Shearer urging The Three Lions to replace Ezri Konsa and Noni Madueke with Reece James and Bukayo Saka.

“I was surprised Saka didn’t start against Norway, but quite clearly, he can’t be 100 per cent fit,. Because if he was, then he’d be starting,” Shearer told Betfair.

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“Madueke didn’t offer enough for us in that first half, and I wasn’t surprised when the manager took him off and brought Saka on. So, if Saka’s fit, and we don’t know that, if he’s fit, my guess is he will start.

“My team to play against Argentina would be Pickford, James, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rice, Anderson, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Gordon.

“He could probably go Gordon again on the left, but there’s also an option that he may start Rogers on the right if he feels Saka’s not fit enough and Madueke won’t offer enough. He could go with Gordon, Bellingham, and Rogers. And that’s another option that he’s got in there.”

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“[He] has played himself out of a starting spot…”

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has also been critical of Madueke, claiming he has “played himself out of a starting spot” heading into the Argentina match.

“The hard thing about the last game for Noni Madueke was he wasn’t great at all,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“He had two or three opportunities and when he took on a defender on the outside, his crosses were a bit wild on his weaker foot.

“And these sorts of games, these tough games – and how hard it was to break Norway down in that first half – you might only get three chances to take your full-back on.

“And that’s what he’s been judged on – dragged at half-time.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t mind seeing [Marcus] Rashford on that side. I just think sometimes, you look at the Argentinian full-backs – they’re there for the taking.

“Rashford didn’t get on last game. Why can’t you play Rashford off that right-hand side, mix it up a bit?

“And then you bring him off maybe for Saka on 60 minutes, if Saka can’t start games. But I think Madueke has played himself out of a starting spot.”

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