Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seen during the charity football match Football Stars for Flood Victims in Slovenia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hit out at Arsenal winger Noni Madueke for his performance as England beat Norway to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

England were far from their best as they beat Norway 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-finals, with Jude Bellingham carrying his side with a brace.

Madueke was among those who struggled after he came into the starting XI to replace Bukayo Saka, and he was taken off at half-time.

And Ibrahimovic did not mince his words when assessing Madueke’s performance against Norway, having hit out at the Arsenal winger for making the “wrong decision” and “walking on the pitch”.

And Ibrahimovic went as far to say that England were plauing wth “one player less” while Madueke was on the pitch.

“It [the hydration break] changed a little bit because Jude Bellingham has been the most active player for England,” Ibrahimovic told Fox Sports.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Norway 1-2 England: Bellingham, Spence, Anderson, Haaland, cables

“But I think they’re playing with one player less so far Madueke has been on the pitch, I have to say every time he gets the ball he makes the wrong decision, and he’s walking on the pitch.

“If I’m Tuchel I change him because he’s done nothing this first 45.

“Even in the hydration break didn’t help him. He’s played but he’s not started every game, they [England] started with one guy less.”

“The cable had a better performance than Madueke…”

On the officials not spotting an offence that could have seen England’s second goal ruled out, Ibrahimovic added: “If it touched the cable, it touched the cable.

“But if it touched the cable the cable had a better performance than Madueke, for sure.”

READ MORE: Player ratings as England beat Norway: Bellingham outstanding, Spence daring, Saka impactful

Declan Rice also struggled as he was clearly impacted by illness and/or injury before being taken off at half-time, but Thierry Henry has defended Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start him against Norway.

“I didn’t understand the questions, the guy was telling you it was all effort and mentality and you’re asking about mentality,” Henry said.

“He was talking about the technical aspect of the game. I think he wasn’t happy with Madueke, he wasn’t happy with the speed, he wasn’t happy about it, that’s why he changed stuff straight away, you don’t even need to ask that question, if he’s changing stuff it’s because he’s not happy with what’s on the field.

“And what you cannot doubt about this team is the mentality they have.

“I will say something about Tuchel because I have an outer body experience when I’m in England, you guys were talking a lot about the guys “ho are not here, I think you should talk about this team, not about the guys who were not selected. That’s what you need to do because he’s a good coach and he’s doing a good job.”

READ NEXT: World Cup 2026 Power Rankings: England and Argentina scramble into final four

