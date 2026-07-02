Arsenal star accused of ‘giving up’ in England World Cup win over DR Congo

Former England defender Stuart Pearce has criticised Arsenal winger Noni Madueke for “giving up” in the Three Lions’ 2-1 win over DR Congo on Wednesday.

The African side produced a good display and took the lead on seven minutes through Brian Cipenga to give England fans a nervy 83 minutes.

England eventually found the equalising goal through a Harry Kane header on 75 minutes, before the Bayern Munich striker produced a wonderful strike from a difficult position to win the match on 86 minutes.

Madueke produced a frustrating performance on the right-hand side and was substituted for Bukayo Saka in the second half.

And former England defender Pearce reckons Madueke “gave up” in the second half after being impressed by the Arsenal winger in the first half against Congo.

Speaking as Madueke was subsituted off against DR Congo, Pearce said on talkSPORT: “I’ve got to say I was really disappointed with Noni Madueke.

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“I was impressed by him in the first half, I thought he was outstanding at times. But in the second half, I think he took the easy option, got tired and gave up.”

Two-goal hero Kane was elated by the late win with the England striker praising DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi for “some unbelievable saves”.

Reacting to the win, Kane said: “It feels amazing to be honest. What a crazy game.

“They are a tough team and then after that first break we were much better and their keeper made some unbelievable saves.

“We spoke about people having hero moments and it can be anyone. It was me today. There are still things to work on for sure and these rounds are just about getting through.

“We are in the part of the tournament when you have to grind wins out, and that’s what we have done today. We are the same as every other nation.”

Paying tribute to Kane, England head coach Thomas Tuchel said: “That is what we expect from him.

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“I think it is what he expects from himself. Difficult matches, close matches. Harry is here to decide them. Top level.”

On his side’s performance, Tuchel added: “If everyone gets what they like, everyone gets an early goal and then another goal and then an easy afternoon but that’s not how it is.

“You have to deal with the situations as they come. It got very difficult because they got a very early goal but I have to say after the first water break, there were three, four, five big chances and I think a penalty in our favour.

“We kept knocking to crack that rock. The ‘keeper made unbelievable saves but the reaction and belief was one of a kind. They were ready to keep doing what was necessary to do and we found a way to win, well deserved.

“Of course, we want it to be easier but if you come back from 1-0 down, you need the last quarter to be strong and again we win the second half.

“These are also the experiences that give you genuine belief. Now that they have felt it, they did a circle after the match together, they have the reward in front of our fans.

“They are well aware of what they did and what it took today. They are team that is fully committed and full of belief.”

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