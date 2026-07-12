Wayne Rooney has backed England to reach the World Cup final even though he was not enthused by their performance against Norway.

On Saturday night, the Three Lions beat Norway 2-1 after extra-time to book their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were far from their best against Norway, but they got the job done and will face Argentina in the semi-finals and either France or Spain in the final if they get that far.

Argentina have been fortunate at the World Cup after close matches against Switzerland, Egypt and Cape Verde, and Rooney thinks England will get past the World Cup holders in the next round.

However, Rooney has been critical of England’s performance against Norway.

“Thomas Tuchel was exactly right in what he was saying after the game,” Rooney said on BBC Sport.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Norway 1-2 England: Bellingham, Spence, Anderson, Haaland, cables

“When you think about a semi-final against a very good Switzerland team or a very good Argentina team, we have to show more quality.

“The Mexico game was really good, it was tough to get through that in those conditions. But we have to show more quality to advance into the final I believe.

“We’ve shown courage and mentality but you’re going to need the quality as well in the semi-final.

“I think Tuchel’s interview tells everyone that the performance wasn’t good enough and tells the players the performance wasn’t good enough because he knows going into the semi-final, a performance like that won’t be good enough to get through because of the quality of the opposition.

“You can’t afford to not play well because they will take the ball off you, make you work and punish you.”

READ MORE: Player ratings as England beat Norway: Bellingham outstanding, Spence daring, Saka impactful

Rooney added: “We’re all delighted that England have got through but the performance wasn’t great but they found a way.

“I just loved that interview from Thomas Tuchel. I thought he was spot on in terms of the mentality, the character of the players has got them through that game because for large parts of that game Norway were the better team.

“They got lucky with the second goal for Norway, I thought that was a little bit harsh.

“It’s about getting through to the semi-finals. They’ve done their job tonight and we’ll see who we play.”

“I’d rather face Argentina…”

Rooney has also explained why he thinks England are better off playing Argentina instead of Switzerland in the next round.

“We lacked quality and speed and tempo but when you have players like Jude Bellingham in the team then you always have a chance,” Rooney continued.

“I said before the tournament started there would be a game when we’re going to need Jude Bellingham and I referenced Steven Gerrard in the 2005 Champions League final.

“In a game where we needed him most he stepped up.”

He added: “I think I’d rather face Argentina. I think Switzerland are really organised in how they play and I think they could be a tricky game for England.”

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