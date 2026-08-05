According to Fabrizio Romano, Marcus Rashford is now increasingly likely to remain at Manchester United despite interest from across the world.

After playing for England at the World Cup, Rashford is due back in Man Utd training this week.

Heading into this summer’s transfer window, Rashford looked destined to continue his career away from Man Utd, but his situation has changed in recent weeks.

After impressing for Barcelona during last season’s loan spell, the Spanish giants have opted against buying him for around £26m and signed Anthony Gordon instead.

Barcelona only appeared interested in another loan, while Man Utd were insistent that he would only return to Hansi Flick’s side if they activated the £26m buy option in the loan deal.

And with the two clubs failing to move past this impasse, Rashford has been left in limbo in recent weeks, though it now looks ever more likely that he will spend the 2026/27 season with Man Utd.

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A new update from Romano on his YouTube channel claims Rashford now has “increasing chances” to remain at Man Utd, who have the “internal feeling” that he will continue with his boyhood club.

Romano also stated that Rashford is now more likely to stay than leave, having noted that there is “more than a 50%” chance that he stays.

A lot will have to change for Rashford to leave Man Utd, with Romano claiming that he has no interest in a move to the Saudi Pro League or Turkish Pro League and he will only move if he has a proposal from a “top European league”.

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Marcus Rashford’s comeback is now ‘close to completion’

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone, meanwhile, has also acknowledged that Rashford’s ‘unlikely reunion’ with Man Utd is now ‘close to completion’.

Stone explained: ‘Barring an unexpected late twist, that future will now include him. If his return to United is in line with the club’s other World Cup players, who have all come back about three weeks after their final game in the tournament, he will be involved in next week’s Maynooth training camp in the Republic of Ireland.

‘Should that happen, his first game could be against an AC Milan side managed by former boss Ruben Amorim, in Wroclaw on 15 August, depending on what his current manager, Michael Carrick, views as the wisdom of Rashford featuring against Leeds at Croke Park on 12 August with just a couple of days’ training behind him.’

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