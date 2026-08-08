Manchester United will surely ramp up their pursuit of a third midfield signing in the summer transfer window after the injury to Mason Mount against Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa this summer.

Brazil international midfielder Santos cost £50m in transfer fees for Man Utd.

Tielemans cost Man Utd co-owners INEOS £35m after they triggered the release clause in his contract at Villa.

Man Utd have been on the hunt for a third midfield signing, although there have been suggestions that Michael Carrick’s side may not eventually do so.

INEOS have shown this summer that they will not pay over the odds for players.

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Man Utd were keen on Elliot Anderson, but the Premier League giants refused to match the £116m fee that Manchester City paid Nottingham Forest to secure the services of the England international midfielder earlier this summer.

On August 4, The Athletic’s Man Utd correspondent, Laurie Whitwell, reported that Man Utd may not even sign another midfielder, noting that Carrick could use Mason Mount as his fourth option in midfield alongside Santos, Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo.

Whitwell wrote in The Athletic: “It had been anticipated that United would bring in a third new midfielder to supplement the signings of Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but staff are considering where to next put their resources.

“It is now not certain that another player arrives in that position.

“Mason Mount has started all three pre-season fixtures in a deeper role, which could mean United have four to rotate in those two spots, with Kobbie Mainoo completing the quartet.

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“Mount has been one of United’s best performers in these initial friendly games, but staff are conscious he needs to stay fit after an injury-hit time since joining from Chelsea three years ago.”

Mason Mount injured against PSG

Mount, though, suffered an injury during Man Utd’s pre-season friendly match against PSG on Saturday.

The former Chelsea midfielder started the match against last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners in Gothenburg.

However, Mount had to be substituted early in the first half when he appeared to pick up a foot injury.

Mount, whose spell at Man Utd has been plagued by injuries, walked down the tunnel towards the dressing room.

Man Utd need a third midfield signing

It must be noted that at the time of writing, it has not emerged how serious the injury is for Mount.

However, given Mount’s injury history – he has spent around 400 days on the sidelines since joining Man Utd from Chelsea in 2023, according to The London Evening Standard,– INEOS have to be serious about signing another midfielder.

Casemiro left Man Utd at the end of last season, and Manuel Ugarte is injured for the long term.

Man Utd will play in the Champions League and will also aim to at least challenge for the Premier League title next season.

If Carrick is to be successful next season, then, following Mount’s injury against PSG, it is imperative that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, get him another midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

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