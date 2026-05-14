Michael Owen has been branded a “fool” by Mason Mount’s dad after questioning the Manchester United’s star’s “intensity and personality” in the goalless draw with Sunderland.

A three-game winning streak came to an end at The Stadium of Light on Saturday as Mount was handed just his eleventh start in another injury-hit season for the Red Devils; his first of 2026.

Mount played out of position at the base of the United midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo and looked understandably short of match sharpness.

But Owen didn’t hold back in his criticism of the former Chelsea star, insisting he failed to “influence the game enough from midfield” on his return to the team.

READ MORE: Diego Simeone at Arsenal and 19 other predicted next Premier League managers

Owen said: “Mason Mount is working hard, but right now he’s not performing anywhere near the level Manchester United expected when they signed him.

“He looks a little slow in possession, a bit laggy in transitions, and he’s not really influencing the game enough in midfield. You can clearly see United are missing players like Casemiro in the middle of the park because there’s no real control or authority there.

“Manchester United need more intensity and personality from Mount because games like this demand it.”

Tony Mount, Mason’s dad, took issue with Owen’s criticism and took to Instagram to hit back at the pundit, branding him a ‘fool’ for failing to recognise the obvious reason for his son ‘looking rusty’.

He wrote: “Maybe not starting a game for five months has something to do with looking rusty Owen you fool.”

Mount confident in his own ability

Mason Mount still believes he has plenty to offer United despite making just 70 appearances across three seasons at Old Trafford.

He told the BBC: “I will always back myself. I know what I’m about and what I can bring. I love being a part of a massive club. It’s my third season and it’s flown.

“I’m a bit older now and I’ve got a bit more experience. There are going to be a lot more games next season. Being a part of getting this club back to the top, where it deserves to be, is super special.

“I’ve had a little taste of winning something with the club, in the FA Cup. That was unbelievable. To do a Premier League? I can’t even imagine how special that would be.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd retain Ronaldo advantage as £64m ‘next Vitinha’ offers 13-word transfer boost