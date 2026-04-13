Michael Owen names biggest reason why Arsenal win pip Man City to Prem title

Michael Owen retains complete faith that Arsenal will get over the line and win their first Premier League title in more than 20 years, with Manchester City’s tougher away fixtures ultimately proving a telling factor.

Pep Guardiola’s side laid down a significant marker at Stamford Bridge on Sunday after crushing Champions League chasing Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, to close the gap at the top to six points.

If Man City then win next weekend’s titanic tussle between the two at The Etihad this coming Sunday, that will gap will be down to three, while Pep’s men will also still retain a game in hand over Arsenal.

The Gunners have been struggling since their Carabao Cup final loss last month, losing three of their last four games in all competitions, the latest of which was a home meltdown against Bournemouth that opened the door for City.

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Despite their recent struggles, former Liverpool and England striker Owen has backed Arsenal to produce a response at City and ultimately end their wait for top-flight title success and be crowned champions come the end of the campaign.

He said: “I think Manchester City have got the slightly more difficult games. They’ve got Bournemouth away, they’ve got Everton away.

“They are two tough games. However, when you look at this weekend we thought Arsenal at home to Bournemouth and City away at Chelsea.

“Everything is pointing to City, the momentum, the record of Pep Guardiola, the experience of the players, the current form, City at home against Arsenal.

“It’s the toss of the coin but I think Arsenal might just nick it.”

Owen also defended Arsenal against the accusation of being serial bottlers, having finished runners-up over the last three seasons.

He added: “I must say I’ve been defending Arsenal to lots of people who always say they always bottle. Do they?

“I can remember when Manchester City when they won the Premier League for the first time a long time ago they would be coming third and second and getting closer and closer.

“Liverpool came second a few times. You need to sort of build into winning the league.

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“It’s only Leicester who have come out of nowhere. If they don’t win it this year my theory is out the window.

“Arsenal have been doing well in recent years getting closer.”