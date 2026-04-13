Arne Slot looks likely to stay into next season.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has revealed that Liverpool are still looking to give Arne Slot a chance next season after their win over Fulham over the weekend.

The Reds have been disappointing in the Premier League this season after winning the title during Slot’s first campaign at Anfield.

Liverpool are fifth and looking more likely to qualify for the Champions League after their 2-0 win over Fulham on Sunday moved them four points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea.

Fifth place in the Premier League will give you Champions League football again next season and that is likely to be enough to see Slot remain in his position for the next campaign.

There have been rumours that Slot is coming under increasing pressure due to negative fan reaction from results and performances this season.

But Ornstein insists that it is Fenway Sports Group’s intention to back their manager and give him another shot next campaign.

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Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “The intention of the club and Fenway Sports Group is to stick with Arne Slot into next season and give him longer.

“He’s on a contract until 2027. I think they feel there are clear mitigations. The transition work was always going to be huge after Jurgen Klopp’s departure and the transfer windows across the course of all of Slot’s windows is four now.”

Liverpool spent in excess of £400m last summer as they brought in a number of expensive signings and Ornstein expects their spending to continue in the next transfer window.

The journalist added: “The net spend is about £150m, even though last summer was really high, and I think they plan to continue investing because they see this as a developing project and squad.”

Revealing the amount of signings Liverpool are likely to make, he continued: “There are more signings no doubt on the way. They feel there are three to four first-team players that are needed for them to be really competitive again.

“We know that a wide player, because of Salah’s departure and also how Diaz wasn’t replaced, will also be high on the agenda.”

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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is looking ahead to their match against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday after a pleasing win over Fulham.

Reacting to the victory at Anfield, Van Dijk told BBC Sport: “It was a good win and it’s good to keep a clean sheet as well – it felt like ages ago. It’s a win, we take it and move on.

“It’s down to us now to be in the best shape possible to hopefully make it a special evening on Tuesday.

“One game doesn’t define – hopefully it does – but it’s down to us to keep going. We have been going through a season where we can’t build on good performances.

“It’s down to us now to prepare for hopefully a special night on Tuesday. That’s our main target.

“So, don’t get carried away whatsoever. Just look after yourself now, rest up and be ready for an outstanding team on Tuesday that comes here, that plays with confidence and with their fans behind them.

“But we are at home and we have to show belief from start to finish that we can do it. It needs a special performance but I’ve been lucky and privileged that I’ve been part of special performances.

“So, I believe for sure and I’m going to make sure I bring that across to the team, the boys. But we need everyone to have that same mindset.”