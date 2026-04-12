Ornstein drops shock Konate update that could change Liverpool transfer plans

Ibrahima Konate looks likely to leave Liverpool in the summer.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate have reached an “impasse” in negotiations over a new contract.

Liverpool brought Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni to Anfield in the summer transfer window but the Italian youngster suffered a season-ending injury early on in the season.

That came weeks after missing out on signing England international Marc Guehi after Crystal Palace pulled out of deal while the centre-back was having a medical.

The series of unfortunate events has left Liverpool short of options in defence at times with Virgil van Dijk and Konate having to play almost every match despite poor form.

Konate had been expected to leave in the summer transfer window on a free transfer with rumours that Real Madrid and other clubs were interested in his signing.

However, widespread reports in recent weeks have noted positive progress in talks between Konate and Liverpool, with Fabrizio Romano claiming earlier this week that a new deal is “moving to the final stages”.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “After long negotiations, after many months spent in contact, what I can tell you today is that these negotiations between Liverpool management and Ibrahima Konate, the player and his camp, are moving to the final stages.

“The salary is almost agreed, the length of the contract is being discussed. So that’s the point, the number of years. There are some clauses to clarify, but Konate and Liverpool are almost there in negotiations over new contract.

“Again, let’s wait for these final stages. Let’s be careful until the end. But despite many reports saying that Real Madrid were back in talks to sign Ibrahima Konate in the summer, despite reports saying that Ibrahima Konate wanted to go elsewhere, at the moment, the club absolutely leading the race to have Ibrahima Konate and his services for next season is again Liverpool.”

But now The Athletic‘s Ornstein has revealed that Konate and Liverpool are once again struggling to agree terms and have reached “an impasse”.

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Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract this summer and my latest information is that his situation is at an impasse.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping for better performances from Konate next season, if he does stay, and Jamie Carragher recently criticised the France international for making “a mistake every game”.

After their 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, Carragher said on CBS Sports: “Defenders were jumping into midfield, there was no one to mark and Virgil van Dijk, at 34 years of age, was having to run in there and across.

“He couldn’t do it. People have criticised Van Dijk for his performances this season, but I think it’s been harsh. He plays every game, and the fella next to him has been awful all season – and poor again tonight. Konate makes a mistake every game, so that’s not easy to play alongside.”