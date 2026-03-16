Owen makes Man City vs Arsenal prediction with ‘chink of light’ for Guardiola’s men

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola are fighting it out over the Premier League title.

Michael Owen thinks there is a “chink of light” for Man City in the title race as he predicts the outcome of Arsenal’s visit to the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens draw against West Ham at the London Stadium over the weekend saw them drop two point on the Gunners, who beat Everton 2-0 at home.

Arsenal left it late to beat Everton with goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Max Dowman, while the Hammers scored with their only shot of the match as Man City failed to get a winner in a 1-1 draw.

That has left Man City nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, although Pep Guardiola’s side do have a game in hand and will face the Gunners at the Etihad next month.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has weighed up how likely it is for Man City to win the Premier League title from here after dropping points over the weekend.

Owen told Premier League Productions: “It’s virtually done and dusted.

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“Let’s assume, because it has to happen, that Manchester City beat Arsenal. It has to happen. Now, if they win their game in hand as well it’s only three points. Can Arsenal drop three points out of that fixture list?

“Yes, they can so it’s not absolutely over.”

Despite plotting their potential path to Premier League glory over Arsenal, Owen reckons Man City will drop more points before the end of the season.

Owen added: “But, will Manchester City win every single game from their list? I think the answer is no, I just don’t think they’re good enough to win all of those on the spin.

“They’ve not done it all season why are they going to do it now?

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“The other reason is they play each other and I can’t see Arsenal losing to Manchester City. I think they’re a very, very stubborn, strong team.

“There is a chink of light but it’s not going to happen. It’s Arsenal’s now.”

Both Arsenal and Man City have a chance to win a Quadruple this season with the two Premier League title challengers facing off in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Predicting the outcome, Owen’s fellow pundit Tim Sherwood said: “They play in the cup final next Sunday and I think Manchester City might win that one but I don’t see them winning the Premier League.

“That’s going to be red and white ribbons on that cup and very, very soon.

“I honestly believe when they go to the Etihad I don’t think Arsenal will get beat.”

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