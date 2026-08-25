Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons the Premier League’s FFP case against the Citizens will “go on for years and years”.

Man City, who saw Pep Guardiola leave at the end of last season, have now failed to win the Premier League in their last two campaigns and have had the shadow of their FFP case hanging over them with a verdict expected months ago.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September 2024 and ended in December 2024.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

READ: Five players who featured on the opening weekend but could still be on the move

Former Man City boss Guardiola, who has been replaced by Enzo Maresca, said in February last year that he expected “a verdict and a sentence” in one month (March 2025) but that didn’t come as the date continues to be a secret.

‘It’s going to go on for years and years’ – Borson

And now Borson has told Football Insider that he doesn’t expect an outcome in the case anytime soon with it set “to go on for years and years”.

Borson said: “Overall, it’s a shambles. There had to have been a timetable at the start. They should have made provision that the panel were going to deliver their decision by a certain date.

“And they decided not to do it. The panel have to finish it. That, in itself, is just unacceptable. And then we go on, because this, amazingly, this is only the first bit.

READ: Enzo Fernandez reacts as Romano reveals ‘formal bid’ from Man City for Chelsea star

“As we understand it, this is only the bit that says whether City did it or not. There’s a whole other bit that where if they have done something wrong, there’s a sanction part.

“What’s the penalty? Well, that’s not going to be a quick process. And then there’s the appeal. It’s going to go on for years and years.”

Borson added: “Their decision might be out, right? The club and the Premier League might have the decision and might be working through some of the administrative stuff in terms of typos and redactions.”

READ NEXT: Ten kneejerk reactions to the opening Premier League weekend: Carrick sacked and more