Romano reacts to claims Man City are ‘in talks’ for stunning £170m double Liverpool swoop

Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo have been linked with moves to Man City.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth amid rumours that Man City could attempt to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool as well as Cody Gakpo.

The Citizens are going through a summer of change at the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola left the club at the end of last season.

Enzo Maresca has replaced his former tutor and is having to mould a team without the services of experienced duo Rodri and Bernardo Silva, who left for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Mathys Detourbet, Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Monga, Geronimo Rulli and Ayyoub Bouaddi have been their main additions this summer and Man City are hoping ot bring in a new more faces before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Enzo Fernandez could be one of those new faces this summer with widespread reports indicating that Man City are set to make a bid for the Argentina international, who has played under Maresca before at Chelsea.

But there are rumours that Man City are looking at alternatives to Fernandez, who will cost around £120m, with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealing that the Citizens are ‘in talks’ over a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister.

READ: Man City to drop £200m on double signing with Enzo Fernandez agreement struck

Di Marzio wrote on his website: ‘Manchester City, as reported, remain active in the Cody Gakpo operation, for which they have entered the race to beat other clubs including Tottenham.

‘The Citizens are also still in talks for Enzo Fernandez, but an agreement has not yet been reached with Chelsea for the midfielder: for this very reason, Manchester City have explored the Alexis Mac Allister option and have started initial contact for the Reds player.’

Romano: Man City have been ‘offered’ Liverpool star

But Italian transfer insider Romano insists that the story is true but it is intermediaries that have offered Man City the option of signing Mac Allister from Liverpool.

Romano said in his latest YouTube video: “Many questions tonight on Alexis Mac Allister as an option for Manchester City. The reality is that some intermediaries offered Manchester City the possibility to consider a move for Mac Allister.

READ: UCL draw: Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City and Aston Villa find out opponents

“It was suggested by intermediaries as a potential move for Manchester City, rather than there being an official bid or something like that, as an alternative.

“It’s something that happens sometimes at top clubs when it’s very clear that they need to sign someone in a certain position and it’s just a few days to go.

“So, obviously offering opportunities, suggesting opportunities. Enzo Fernandez remains the priority.”

READ NEXT: Ranking the Big Six attacks as Liverpool set to secure Bradley Barcola