Manchester United have confirmed a striker did leave the club before the transfer window closed.

Joshua Zirkzee’s future was the subject of rampant speculation in the final days of the English window. The Dutchman wanted out of Man Utd, though amid interest from Juventus, he rejected an offer to join Fiorentina on loan.

Ultimately, Juve signed Nick Woltemade from Newcastle instead, which appeared to leave Zirkzee stranded at Old Trafford.

However, with Everton’s move for Folarin Balogun in grave danger of collapsing on deadline day, the Toffees made a late play to sign Zirkzee on loan.

According to Sky Sports, Man Utd rejected the £10m offer owing to how late in the day it came.

Their man, Lyall Thomas, wrote on X: ‘For clarity; the £10m #Evertonfc offer included the loan fee AND his wages.

‘#ManUtd felt the offer came too late in the window and was not high enough.’

With Zirkzee remaining in situ, Man Utd were freed up to offload the next striker in their depth chart – Chido Obi.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed a straight loan agreement had been struck with Eredivisie side, Willem II.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Chido Obi from Manchester United to Willem II, here we go! Deal done for the striker to join Dutch side on season long loan.

‘#MUFC authorize medical taking place today.

‘No buy option clause included, loan move until the end of the season – after @VI_nl.’

The Dutch transfer window remained open for an extra day until September 2. And late in the day on Wednesday, both Man Utd and Willem II officially confirmed Chido Obi’s loan deal had crossed the line.

Man Utd loan Chido Obi to Willem II

A statement on United’s website began: ‘Young Manchester United striker Chido Obi has agreed to join Willem II on a season-long loan, subject to registration.’

Willem II announced on their website: ‘Willem II has reached an agreement with Manchester United regarding the loan transfer of Chido Obi.

‘The 18-year-old striker will play for the Tricolores on loan for the remainder of the season.’

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With no option to buy in the terms, Chido Obi will return to Man Utd when the loan concludes.

At that point, Man Utd’s hope is Chido Obi will have ripped up Dutch defences and may perhaps be ready for a greater role within the first-team squad back at United..

At Under-21 level for the Red Devils last term, Chido Obi scored 15 times in 31 appearances.