Shock green light given to Julian Alvarez transfer as Arsenal decide on January move

Julian Alvarez could become a target again for Arsenal in January as his situation could change at Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Argentina international for the whole of the summer transfer window as they look to help take the goalscoring burden away from Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz.

Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have all left Arsenal this summer and just Christos Tzolis came in to replace the trio.

Arsenal’s move for Alvarez was always complicated by the fact that the Argentinian wanted to join Barcelona over any other club, while a move to London wouldn’t necessarily suit his lifestyle.

There are already rumours that Arsenal might go back in for Alvarez in the next transfer window with The Independent hinting that they will explore it once again.

On a potential move for the striker, Miguel Delaney wrote in The Independent: ‘If it gets to that, though, Arsenal are likely to do business in January. Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi will almost certainly be an option. The situations of Alvarez and maybe even Vinicius could actually have changed.

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‘Mere mention of January only reminds some in the club that they should have gone for Antoine Semenyo earlier this year. He wanted to come, at what would have been a relatively low price. It would have solved a lot, and there’s an element of regret.’

While The Athletic insist that Arsenal ‘may end up paying a premium’ for an attacker in January.

The website commented: ‘They did not want to reach the asking price for either Rogers or Barcola, but if they move for an attacker in January, they may end up paying a premium anyway. Julian Alvarez’s heart was set on Barcelona, while Eli Junior Kroupi is out for another two or three months after foot surgery in July.

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‘Tzolis’ arrival refreshes the left wing, but the front line is still the area in most need of reinforcement.

‘Their other summer signings addressed specific issues. Konsa was pursued after William Saliba’s back injury at the World Cup, and Guimaraes was seen as a midfielder who could take the squad to another level.’

Green light expected for Arsenal target to move to Barcelona

And now El Chiringuito TV have revealed that Alvarez’s entourage are expecting that Atletico Madrid give the striker a green light in January to pursue his dream move to Barcelona.

Jose Alvarez Haya told El Chiringuito TV: “Julián’s entourage believes that Atleti will be the one to offer Julián to Barça in January. Barça has financial fair play to sign him in winter.”

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