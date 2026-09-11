Two-time UCL winner reaches decision on Arsenal transfer with one condition

Arsenal want to bring Paris Saint-Germain defender William Pacho to the Emirates Stadium in the near future, according to reports.

The Gunners brought in Piero Hincapie on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell from Bayer Leverkusen last season, while they also added England international Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa.

Arsenal now have a plethora of options in defence with William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly making up the rest of their defensive players.

There have been rumours that some of those players could leave with their success not going unnoticed at other clubs around Europe over the summer.

Saliba and Gabriel have both been linked to Real Madrid, while White, Calafiori and Lewis-Skelly were also rumoured to have interest in them over the summer.

And Arsenal are already preparing for the future of their defence with Bolavip claiming that the Gunners are interested in signing PSG centre-back Pacho.

READ: Arsenal top scorers against Big Six: Havertz rises above Cazorla

The Ecuador international has only just renewed his deal at the Parc des Princes but it is understood that Pacho ‘still has a market and has entered the plans of teams like Arsenal and Manchester City’.

Arsenal and their Premier League rivals Manchester City are both ‘open’ to putting money on the table for the PSG star with ‘the two giants in England would offer him a very lucrative salary’.

Pacho now earns around €11m a year in salary at PSG and Arsenal ‘will have to offer him a salary higher than that amount’ to secure his move to north London.

After revealing Man City would be fine to reach the required wage for Pacho, Bolavip added: ‘In Arsenal’s case, it’s a bit more complicated, since the Gunners have the money, but they don’t usually pay these kinds of figures to their players. Their highest-paid defender is Saliba with 14 million per year, and only five players earn more than 11 million.’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson still thinks the Gunners will have enough to win the Premier League but reckons they will fall short in the Champions League because of the lack of an extra striker.

READ: Alan Shearer names team that will stop Arsenal winning the Champions League – ‘they are due one’

Merson told Sky Sports: “I think they’ll win the Premier League, but I think they’ll fall short in the Champions League because of not having that extra person up front.

“Havertz and Gyokeres, I like those two, but they are not going to give you sleepless nights.

“And you look on the left, you have Tzolis and Eze. Eze is a good footballer, but I think I like him more in the middle than out on the left and Tzolis is a very hard-working left winger, a manager’s dream.

“My picture is when you’re playing against PSG away and Bayern Munich away and Inter Milan away and Real Madrid and Barcelona, I can’t imagine the right-back having a sleepless night.

“I can’t imagine him tossing and turning in bed thinking, oh my god, I’ve got to play against him tonight.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal make double-your-money ‘offer’ to get marquee January deal over the line