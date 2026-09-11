Man Utd told they made ‘a massive error’ not selling ‘lazy’ Fernandes in the summer

Man Utd should have cashed in on Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes while they had the chance, according to talkSPORT host Adrian Durham.

Fernandes admitted in December last year that it “hurt” him that Man Utd wanted him to leave for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the last summer market.

Man Utd were tempted at the time to take the huge potential fee on offer but Fernandes decided against a move to Saudi Arabia.

Since then, it has become even more clear how important Fernandes is to Man Utd with the Portugal international contributing nine goals and 21 assists in his 35 Premier League appearances last season.

While Fernandes has scored four goals and provided one assist in four matches in all competitions so far this season – but talkSPORT host Durham still reckons Man Utd should have cashed in over the summer on potential interest in the Portugal international.

Durham said on talkSPORT: “I know you love Bruno Fernandes and I get it, those numbers were insane in that lazy season he had last season. He can be an absolute bully, usually against poor sides. I get your love for him but just hear me out on this.

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“I think Manchester United made a massive error not selling him in the summer [transfer] window. You’re probably fuming inside but hold it in for now.

“Bruno Fernandes has just turned 32, so this summer just gone, Bruno’s stock was the highest it could possibly be. Financially, his worth is reducing and reducing.

“His value, according to AI right now, is £35million. His value in the summer – £87m.

“On what level of business sense does it make sense to keep a player of that age. He’s never going to do those numbers again.

“So, United should have sold Bruno in the summer. The Player of the Year award would have inflated the fee even more. United could have got a lot of money for him.

“Here’s the thing, we all know they overspent in midfield and underspent in defence.

“They could’ve addressed that situation and I know United fans are thinking we can’t do anything without Bruno, panic without Bruno. We all know this isn’t true.”

It ‘would have made perfect sense’ for Man Utd to sell Fernandes – Durham

Durham added: “Bruno has been excellent for United, I get that and fans love him.

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“But you can put [Matheus] Cunha at no.10, [Benjamin] Sesko at no.9. [Joshua] Zirkzee, [Mason] Mount – there are others that could potentially be back up no.10s.

“I think this would have made perfect sense, a player right at his peak. He’s only going to fall to age 32 onwards.

“Those numbers aren’t going to come back, this would have made perfect sense. Manchester United have missed a trick, should have sold Bruno in the summer.”

But talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook insisted there were no clubs willing to pay anything like £87m for Fernandes despite some interest for the Man Utd captain from Turkey.

Crook said: “I didn’t see anyone knocking on the door offering £87m this summer. There was some talk of a move to Turkey but I think that was Bruno’s agent trying to get him a new contract.

“You have to have a willing buyer, clubs don’t tend to pay that much for a 32-year-old.”

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