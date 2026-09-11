Arsenal staff ‘anger’ amid fears that US consultants will cut jobs just months after PL win

Staff at Arsenal are fearful that US consultants are set to advise the Premier League champions to make job cuts, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta guided Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years last season as they beat Manchester City to the summit by seven points.

Arsenal spent just under £200m improving their first-team squad over the summer, while they were willing to spend a lot more if they found the right attacker.

Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez were all targets as they chased a new marquee attacker to bring to the Emirates Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

Despite their huge spend over the summer, the Daily Mail are now reporting that staff at Arsenal ‘are fearing job losses’ with the newspaper revealing that ‘US consultants BCG have been carrying out a review at the champions for the last three months’.

Claims from insiders have told the Daily Mail that BCG are there to grow the business but ‘many staff members believe job cuts are inevitable’.

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It is understood that there is ‘particular nervousness within the commercial department’ with ‘a view that any restructuring in that area would be incredibly short-sighted’ due to the money that crucial department can raise, especially at a modern-day football club.

The report adds that ‘there is a perception – and an anger – that the football side of the business will not be impacted’ with an anonymous member of staff telling the Daily Mail: “Obviously everyone was delighted at the success of the team last year. But it has not gone unnoticed that the football department, which has extended recently, appears immune to any changes.

“It doesn’t feel right that, given the amount of money spent there, normal people with bills and mortgages to pay feel under threat.

“You would think that it’s a great place to be at the moment but that’s just not the case. There’s also an anger that, should there be cuts, they will be made by someone from outside the business rather than your own boss.”

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Manchester United legend Gary Neville thinks that Arsenal have already secured the Premier League title this season with the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

Neville said on The Overlap: “I would have backed Arsenal for the Premier League anyway but I think the Bruno Guimaraes signing just secures the title for Arsenal.

“I love him, he’s a massive, massive character and personality. I think that’s a massive addition.

“The Guimaraes signing is massive, he’s a brilliant player. To get him from Newcastle United for £75m, that’s a big signing.”

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