Split image of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and a shadow, with the Manchester United badge in between - copyright F365

Michael Carrick has been told that Patrick Dorgu should “never” play for Manchester United again after the Manchester derby.

With Luke Shaw ruled out due to injury, Dorgu filled in at left-back for Man Utd on Sunday as they hosted arch-rivals Man City in the first Manchester derby of the 2026/27 campaign.

And it proved a disappointing afternoon for Man Utd and Dorgu, with Michael Carrick‘s side losing 1-0 to 10-man Man City after Erling Haaland’s controversial winner.

Haaland’s goal should not have stood, but Dorgu was woeful positionally for the goal, and his general play was poor.

It remains to be seen whether Dorgu will continue at left-back because he has looked far stronger when played further forward, but talkSPORT reporter and Man Utd supporter Alex Crook has named him as the “main villain” of this Premier League weekend.

READ: How Michael Carrick’s Man Utd utterly failed to break down 10-man Man City

“I think he should be subjected to the same treatment…”

Crook also gave Dorgu a ‘2/10’ rating for the Man City game, and even argued that he should “never” play for Man Utd again.

“My main villain of the weekend is our good friend Patrick Dorgu,” Crook told talkSPORT.

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“Who might be the worst Manchester United defender that I’ve seen since Eric Cantona persuaded Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson] to sign his mate William Prunier.

“He played one game against Tottenham, got hammered on New Year’s Day [4-1 defeat in 1996], we never saw him again.

“I fear we might see Dorgu in United again, but I think he should be subjected to the same treatment.”

READ MORE: ‘It was obvious’ – Neville slams Carrick decision as Man Utd lose to arch-rivals Man City

Pundit Troy Deeney, meanwhile, went for Carrick as his ‘villain’ of the Premier League weekend after he “cost” Man Utd against Man City.

“I’m going to go for Michael Carrick, the blueprint’s there, you’ve shown us that you can make it work,” Deeney said.

“You [should have] put [Matheus] Cunha on the left-hand side, put [Benjamin] Sesko through the middle.

“But his inability to make the harsh calls and drop [Marcus] Rashford, because it’s a Manchester derby, ‘You need the local lads there,’ and all of that nonsense that comes with it, cost them the game.

“Because Rashford coming off the bench when they’ve got ten men would have been better than Rashford starting.”

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has also dug out Carrick after he made a wrong decision in the Manchester derby.

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