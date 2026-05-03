Patrick Dorgu insists Ruben Amorim’s criticism of him in his time at Manchester United was “wrong” and “hit me”.

Dorgu was Amorim’s first signing as United boss, joining for £25m from Lecce in January 2025, and initially struggled at Old Trafford, as almost every Red Devils player did in the Portuguese manager’s harrowing 14 months at the helm.

Back in November, as Amorim was coming towards the end of his United tenure, he criticised Dorgu following a 1-0 defeat to Everton.

“You can feel the anxiety every time Patrick touches the ball,” he said. “I can feel the anxiety.”

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Reflecting on those comments in an interview with The Telegraph, Dorgu admits he “hit” by the criticism and tried to use it as motivation to improve.

“It hit me a little bit when Amorim says that because when the coach speaks bad about you [criticises you], it is always going to affect you a little bit. I just took it in the best possible way and tried to improve my game,” he said.

“Even before [Amorim] got sacked in the last couple of games, I started to get into a rhythm as people [team-mates] started going to Afcon. I had a good moment.

“I just had to take that confidence into [the regimes of Darren] Fletcher and Carrick. I just tried to play with a bit more confidence and express myself.”

United have won nine of their 13 games under interim manager Michael Carrick, who’s putting real pressure on Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS to hand him the permanent job at Old Trafford having all-but secured Champions League football next season.

Dorgu was the early hero of Carrick’s caretaker reign, scoring in the shock victories over Manchester City and Arsenal before being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

The Denmark international returned to the bench for the Brentford win and will hope to play a significant part in what remains of the season.

On Amorim’s comments, Dorgu says he was confused by both the timing and wording.

“I don’t think that was the word he [Amorim] was looking for,” Dorgu added. “Anxious? I don’t think it was that. I just think I didn’t have any confidence and the team was not in a good moment at that time.

“I think he said it at the wrong time because I played well in the national team. I don’t see how I can play well in one and play bad in the other, and all of a sudden I am anxious.”

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