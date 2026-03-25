Manchester United outcast Rasmus Hojlund has aimed a dig at former head coach Ruben Amorim over his exit from Old Trafford last summer.

Hojlund joined Man Utd from Atalanta for around £72m in 2023 and he enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford, though his form dramatically declined during the 2024/25 campaign.

This led to Hojlund leaving Man Utd during last summer’s transfer window, with the striker joining Serie A giants Napoli on loan with an option to buy for around £43m.

It has reportedly already been decided that Hojlund will remain at Napoli, which is hardly surprising considering he has scored ten goals in 26 Serie A games this season.

Hojlund has now spoken on “rediscovering” his “love for football” at Napoli after he “never stopped believing” in his ability despite feeling “like it was over” during the tail-end of his Man Utd spell.

“I got what I wanted with my transfer,” Hojlund said in an interview with TV2.

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“I got a team that believes in me a lot. A club that believes in me a lot. A sporting director, a president and a coach who wants me.”

He added: “It felt like it was over for me at one point [at Man Utd].

“Here at Napoli, I’ve rediscovered my love for football. People even back in Denmark were writing me off, but I never stopped believing.”

Hojlund also suggested that a turning point at Man Utd came as he was left out of the side to face Arsenal on the opening game of the 2025/26 campaign, with Amorim “putting him in a box”.

“I was put in a bit of a box at the end in Manchester. I knew there wouldn’t be much football for me if it continued like this,” Hojlund added.

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“I was happy to play football in Manchester. I know that, especially in Denmark, a media image was formed that it was all just s*** and terrible, and that I played like a bag of nuts, but that’s not how I look at it.

“It’s hard not to be on your phone. And if you are on your phone, you’re bound to see what’s being written about you in some way. It can be all sorts of places these days, but often because you’re tagged on your Instagram or Facebook. So I would say it would be a lie for me to claim that you don’t get to read it.

“The media has so much to say in this football world, and it’s hard not to be influenced. But there’s a lot more behind it, and that’s why I return to the importance of never flying too high and, conversely, never diving too low.

“Now it’s portrayed as if I’m back and just doing really well. But inside myself my thoughts are in a completely different place. I’m self-critical. I still want to be even better, more involved in the games and score more goals, but it’s fun to observe how the image of me is constantly changing.

“It’s clear that there is also a difference between Napoli and Manchester United, especially in Denmark. But I have to live with the headlines – they will always be there because someone wants to use me as an eye-catcher.”

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