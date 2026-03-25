According to reports, there is ‘confidence’ regarding Mohamed Salah’s move after leaving Liverpool, though this depends on one condition.

On Tuesday night, Salah and Liverpool made the bombshell announcement that the forward will leave the Premier League giants at the end of this season.

Salah penned a new two-year contract at the end of last season, though his form has dramatically declined this term and he has butted heads with head coach Arne Slot.

The conflict between Salah and Slot appears to have settled, though this may be because he and Liverpool have reached an agreement over an exit on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool were always likely to sign a long-term replacement for Salah this summer, but this announcement makes this a more pressing concern for FSG.

READ: Bukayo Saka and Mo Salah lead biggest drop-offs in the Premier League this season



And Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Liverpool’s plans to replace Salah, whose exit will “massively affect” what the club does this summer.

“Of course, this massively affects Liverpool’s plans – they will go for wingers in the summer,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“With Salah now leaving, that’s 100% confirmed. It could be one, could be two – depending on Champions League qualification and potential finances after heavy investment last summer.

“Expect them to be active, smart, and opportunistic in the market. The scouting department already has targets lined up, and more on those names will come very soon.”

READ MORE: Next Salah? Ranking 10 Liverpool options tipped to replace legendary winger after exit announcement



Regarding Salah’s next move, a report from The i Paper claims there are ‘two likely destinations’ for the departing Liverpool star: the Saudi Pro League and the MLS.

The Saudi Pro League are said to face ‘sterner competition’ now it’s been revealed that Salah will leave on a free transfer but there is ‘confidence’ that they can get a deal done.

The report explains: ‘Now, as long as clubs can meet his wage demands, a wider market is open to Salah, including European options.

‘There is still confidence in Saudi Arabia, The i Paper has been told, that Salah will join the Pro League, so long as there is a de-escalation of conflict in the region.’

Romano, meanwhile, has insisted that the Saudi Pro League’s “ambition” to sign Salah “hasn’t changed”, though he will have other options.

“We know Salah has always had options. Before his last renewal, Premier League clubs made calls. Paris Saint-Germain looked at him too, but talks never became serious,” Romano added.

“And then of course there’s Saudi Arabia. They’ve wanted Salah for a long time. You’ll remember summer 2024, when Saudi clubs tried until the very final hours of the window to sign him – Jurgen Klopp was still there and Liverpool said absolutely no.

“That ambition hasn’t changed. The Saudi Pro League still sees Mo Salah as the marquee name, both for his legacy and for what he represents internationally. They want him not only for football but also marketing – to be one of the faces of their project ahead of future tournaments, including the World Cup in Saudi.

“It’s now up to Salah: whether he wants that move, or to continue in Europe for one more challenge. At the moment, his decision is only to leave Liverpool – the rest will develop soon.”

READ NEXT: Alonso remaining ‘requests’ at Liverpool ranked from impossible Olise as Salah demand granted

