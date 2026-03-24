Details of Mohamed Salah’s ‘agreement’ to leave Liverpool have emerged, with FSG looking to sign Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

On Tuesday night, Liverpool and Salah announced that the forward will leave the Premier League giants at the end of this season.

Salah’s current contract is not due to expire until 2027, but Liverpool have said that they have reached an ‘agreement’ with Salah to let him leave in this summer’s transfer window.

A statement from Liverpool said: ‘Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season.

‘The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

‘Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.’

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It has subsequently been revealed that Salah’s agreement with Liverpool will see him leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano said on X: ‘Liverpool to allow Mohamed Salah to leave on a FREE transfer despite having a contract at the club valid until June 2027.

‘#LFC accept Salah’s desire to try new chapter in his career after making history at Anfield.’

Fellow respected journalist Ben Jacobs has backed this up. He said on X: ‘Mo Salah will leave Liverpool on a free transfer. Parties came to an agreement over a termination in a similar manner to the exit the club negotiated with Jurgen Klopp when he decided to leave #LFC.’

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Liverpool’s attention will now turn to the not-so-small matter of signing a long-term replacement for Salah, with several potential options linked with a move to Anfield in recent months.

Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise, who is valued at 140 million euros (£121m) on transfermarkt, is perhaps the best-equipped to replace Salah, though signing him from the Bundesliga giants will not be easy.

Our pals at TEAMtalk recently shed light on why a move for Olise is looking unlikely, while a report from a transfer insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers suggests they now have a greater chance of landing him.

They said on X: Exclusive: Liverpool believe with Mo Salah leaving next season. That will save £450k a week, which they can put towards signing Michael Olise as his successor.’

They added: ‘Michael Olise’s representatives have warned @LFC that Champions League qualification is needed if any move is to materialize.’

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