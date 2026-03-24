Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have confirmed that the forward will leave the Premier League giants at the end of this season.

Last season, Salah was the best footballer in the Premier League as he helped Liverpool win their 20th title and also earned a new two-year contract.

However, it has been made clear this season that his best days are behind him. His performances and influence have dramatically declined this season, while he has publicly butted heads with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot over his involvement.

Salah has also been heavily linked with a potential exit, with it widely deemed that an exit in the summer would be best for all parties, and his departure has now been confirmed from both sides.

READ: Next Salah? Ranking 10 Liverpool options tipped to replace legendary winger



In a statement, Liverpool said: ‘Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season.

‘The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

‘Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said that interest from the Saudi Pro League ‘remains strong’ and Salah has spoken on his summer exit.

READ MORE: Arsenal bottle the lot, Spurs relegated, Liverpool glory: The 10 best/funniest outcomes this season



In a statement posted on X, Salah said: “Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell: I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life. Liverpool, it’s not a just a football club. It’s a passion. It’s a history. It’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.

“We celebrated victory. We won the most important trophies. And we fought together through the hardest time in our life.

“I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the team-mates, past and present. And to the fans: I don’t have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career and you stood by me in the toughest times. It’s something I will never forget, and something I will take with me always.

“Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I always be one of you. This club will always be my home, to me and to my family.

“Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, has also commented on his player’s future. He said: “We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows.”

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has confirmed that Salah will leave Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer.

Romano said on X: ‘Liverpool to allow Mohamed Salah to leave on a FREE transfer despite having a contract at the club valid until June 2027.

‘#LFC accept Salah’s desire to try new chapter in his career after making history at Anfield.’

READ NEXT: Southgate, Vieira, Terry among interim PL managers after Carrick if rest of Big Eight copy Man Utd

