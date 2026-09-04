Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Richarlison’s future at Tottenham Hotspur amid interest from Trabzonspor.

Richarlison appears to be on borrowed time at Tottenham after they tried to offload him as part of a double deal involving Iliman Ndiaye in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The experienced forward contributed to ending Tottenham‘s hopes of signing Ndiaye because he could not agree terms with Everton over a return to his former club.

Richarlison is now left in limbo, and he must consider options outside the Premier League to leave Tottenham after the English transfer window closed, with Turkish side Trabzonspor interested in signing him.

The Turkish transfer window does not close until Friday night, and Trabzonspor have already had a couple of bids for Richarlison rejected. It has also been reported that he has agreed personal terms with them.

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Up to now, Trabzonspor’s biggest bid for Richarlison was worth around £20m and it remains to be seen whether they will increase their proposal further.

Now, though, Romano has confirmed to Caught Offside that he “wants to leave” Tottenham, and he is “expected” to get a move.

Romano explained:

‘For sure Richarlison is expected to leave Tottenham, and this is expected to be the final chapter for him with the north London club. Also Roberto De Zerbi was clear in his press conference by saying he wants to leave, he wants to go, so that’s the reality. ‘I expect movements here, let’s see what’s going to happen and if it’s going to be in the final days of this window or eventually in January, but Richarlison wants to go.’

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Tottenham to sell Richarlison on one condition

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk have also reported that Richarlison is keen to leave Tottenham, and they will ‘approve’ his sale ‘on one condition’.

The report claims:

‘The remaining issue is the fee, not the player’s willingness. If Trabzonspor raise their bid to a level Tottenham will accept, the move can be finished quickly. Sources around the deal believe that is close. ‘Should the clubs agree in the next day, Richarlison’s four years at Spurs will end with a move to the Super Lig.’

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