Liverpool to make contact for €50m Spanish star wanted by Arsenal, Real Madrid – report

Liverpool are preparing to battle Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid for Real Sociedad star Jon Martin, a report has claimed.

20-year-old central defender Martin is earning a big reputation in Spain. Despite his tender age, Martin is already a regular starter for the Basque side, forming a key part of their backline.

The Spain U21 international is a modern centre-back who is comfortable driving out of defence with the ball or passing between the lines.

He also has the strength and speed needed to deal with top strikers, and is an aerial threat in both boxes, too.

German source Fussball News claim Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Madrid are all keen on signing Martin.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are ‘closely monitoring’ the player’s development and situation, while he is also ‘on Madrid’s radar’.

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While the transfer pursuit is currently in the ‘scouting and evaluation phase’, interested clubs could soon open ‘initial exploratory talks with the player’s representatives’ to tee up a possible January move.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal and Chelsea value his tactical flexibility and his qualities in build-up play. The Spaniard is considered press-resistant and can bypass opposing lines with his passes.

‘Liverpool, for their part, see Martín as a potential long-term reinforcement for central defence. The Reds are focusing on rejuvenating their squad for the future while simultaneously expanding their options in the heart of the defence.’

Real are demanding €50million (£43m) before letting their academy graduate leave. They are in a very strong negotiating position after tying him down to a long-term contract that runs until June 2032.

Martin could form part of Andoni Iraola’s new-look defence at Liverpool. The Reds lost Ibrahima Konate to Madrid over the summer, while Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight years of his career.

Liverpool, Arsenal converge on Jon Martin

Liverpool have exciting young trio Jeremy Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni and Ifeanyi Ndukwe on their books, players Martin could compete with if he moved to Anfield.

Liverpool must also decide whether to sign loanee Ronald Araujo permanently for €55m/£47m next summer. Araujo has impressed since joining from Barcelona in August.

Arsenal’s rumoured interest in Martin comes amid an update on William Saliba’s recovery from a back injury.

According to trusted French reporter Fabrice Hawkins, Saliba should return to action at some point in December if his recovery continues to go well.

Martin, meanwhile, should avoid moving to the Emirates as Mikel Arteta already has fantastic defensive options. Martin would be behind the likes of Saliba and Ezri Konsa in Arteta’s pecking order, which would impact his development.

A transfer to Chelsea could make sense as Xabi Alonso has shown his intent to use a back three, and Martin could therefore provide the likes of Wesley Fofana and Maxence Lacroix with strong competition.

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