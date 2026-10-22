Arsenal: Arteta orders Gunners to ‘send representatives’ for new Vinicius Junior ‘talks’

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told the Gunners hierarchy to ‘send representatives’ for talks with Vinicius Junior’s agents, according to reports.

The Gunners signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge to improve their attack as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, who left the Emirates Stadium to join Besiktas earlier in the summer.

Arsenal attempted to sign at least one more attacker after refusing to compete with Chelsea for Morgan Rogers, who left Aston Villa for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £117m.

Sporting director Andrea Berta and head coach Arteta quickly switched to other targets with rumours Arsenal were willing to pull out all the stops to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior over the summer

That didn’t come to fruition either but Vinicius Junior’s agent, president of Roc Nation Sports International Michael Yormark, insists that Arsenal were “very aggressive” in their pursuit of the Real Madrid winger.

Yormark told SportsBoom: “You saw the news; Arsenal was very involved. They were very aggressive.

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“But Vini’s heart is in Madrid, that’s where he’s always wanted to be, and that’s where he is, and that’s where he hopes to be for the rest of his career.

“I don’t think there was ever a question.

“Did he ever seriously consider Arsenal? I mean of course.

“When a team like Arsenal rolls out the red carpet for you and makes you feel really wanted, then obviously you have to listen.

“But he’s where he wants to be and we’re happy, he’s there.

“It’s not often that an athlete gets to start their professional journey at one team, and end it there as well.

“He started his journey at 18, he’s 26 now. He’s already won so many trophies. To be at one club, the best club in the world, for your entire career, that would be very special.”

Grant Veitch, a director at Roc Nation Sports International, added: “There were other opportunities that arose [for Vinicius to leave in the summer].

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“But I think the level of comfort he has, and him already being a star at Real Madrid, it kept him there, and he wanted to stay.

“You can branch out, but I think the comfort level of him being there since such a young age and wanting to build up his reputation and wanting to continue that and win more titles with Real Madrid, that’s the main reason he’s stayed.”

Could Arsenal reignite their interest in Vinicius Junior?

Vinicius Junior was taken off for Yan Diomande on 70 minutes in a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, with reports in Spain claiming that his replacement’s performance, in which the Ivorian claimed a goal and an assist, once again ‘fuels the possibility of a move’ to Arsenal for the Brazilian.

The report adds: ‘Given this reality, Mikel Arteta wants the English club to send representatives to explore the winger’s situation and gauge his willingness to make a move. This would be an initial approach to assess whether an opportunity exists before considering a transfer that would require negotiations with Real Madrid.’

With Arteta wanting to see if there is still an opportunity to land the Brazilian, the report continues: ‘From a sporting perspective, Vinicius would offer pace, speed, and the ability to attack space, qualities that would expand the London club’s attacking options. His signing would have significant implications and would require defining his role within the attack. Before discussing figures or terms, the club would need to know what the player is looking for and whether he truly intends to continue his career away from the Santiago Bernabéu.’

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