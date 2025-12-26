According to reports, two ‘layers of complexity’ are hindering Harvey Elliott’s situation as Liverpool and Aston Villa work on a potential solution.

Elliott left Liverpool to join Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £35m in the summer.

At the time, this deal was viewed as a coup for Aston Villa as the talented midfielder joined Unai Emery’s side after shining for England’s U21s at the summer’s European Championships.

The 22-year-old was only a bit-part player for Liverpool under head coach Arne Slot last term as the Dutchman preferred other options, but he is an immensely talented footballer and could have been a signing of the season contender.

However, this transfer has not panned out as anyone intended, with the Aston Villa loanee only making three Premier League appearances so far this term.

Therefore, Elliott could return to Liverpool in January, but the two clubs need to agree terms to end his loan in the coming days/weeks.

Now, a report from The Athletic claims Elliott has two options in January, though there are also two ‘layers of complexity’.

‘As Elliott has already represented two clubs this season, he cannot play for another, so he either stays at Villa or returns to Anfield. He’s not playing — or even making the squad — as manager Unai Emery believes other players in his position are fulfilling his specific tactical requirements more successfully. ‘Another layer of complexity is centred on the terms of the loan, which do not include a recall clause, so it’s not as simple for Liverpool to bring him back and end the nightmare move. Villa will also have to pay to terminate the loan early.’

Liverpool could also enter the market for a new attacker in January because Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain, while Alexander Isak is set for a couple of months on the sidelines after breaking his leg.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Liverpool are ‘considering’ a ‘loan move’ for Paris Saint-Germain star Goncalo Ramos among several potential ‘quick fixes’ to fill the void left by Isak during his absence.

The report claims: ‘Ivan Toney and Dušan Vlahović are admired as elite-level forwards, though both are viewed more as long-term solutions rather than quick January fixes.

‘One intriguing alternative under consideration is a surprise six-month loan move for Gonçalo Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain.’