One Man Utd deal ‘on’ despite one issue as forward target ‘favours’ Arsenal over Red Devils

Ruben Neves and Karim Adeyemi have been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd could still sign Ruben Neves from Al-Hilal in the January transfer window but there’s one main stumbling block, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been going well under Ruben Amorim recently with Man Utd currently on a five-match unbeaten run, which was sparked by the Portuguese head coach’s first back-to-back Premier League wins since joining.

Man Utd are now seventh in the Premier League table, one place above defending champions Liverpool and only four points behind second-placed Man City.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe spent over £200m on five new players over the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon all joining.

But that spend shows no sign of stopping as the club approaches the January transfer market with numerous players being linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Man Utd were criticised heavily for their failure to bring in a midfielder over the summer with it seen as a big oversight by many fans and former players.

MEDIAWATCH: Manchester United transfer target ‘breaks silence’ amid Liverpool reveal which ‘might be hard for fans to hear’

However, Man Utd are looking to correct that in the January transfer market with numerous players such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba linked.

Former Wolves midfielder Neves has been linked with Man Utd for years and speculation is once again claiming the Red Devils are interested in signing the Portugal international.

And now journalist Mark Brus has told Caught Offside that Neves ‘looks likely to leave Al Hilal this January’ and a deal to sign for Man Utd is ‘still on’.

There is said to be ‘lingering interest still there from Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Newcastle, and Tottenham’ with claims that Amorim had been ‘really keen’ on Neves.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Chelsea ‘launches offensive’ for Marcus Rashford in ‘threat to Barcelona’

👉 Ex-ref Dean backs Rooney’s Man Utd conspiracy theory over Man City’s 2012 title win

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd decision on Zirkzee after ‘good news’ about Sesko; Lavia to Old Trafford?

However, his ‘considerable wage demands look like being an issue for him getting a Premier League move’ and the ‘overall feeling now is that they’ve moved on to other targets as a priority for that position’.

Brus spoke to ‘one particularly trustworthy figure with ties to the agents industry’, who said: “There have been contacts between Premier League clubs and Neves’ representatives, but it’s not progressing – he earns £410,000 a week and that’s seen as too high. Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are the ones to watch now – they want a major midfield signing and Neves fits the bill.”

Karim Adeyemi could be on the way out of Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window with Man Utd said to be ‘chasing’ the Germany international.

There were rumours earlier this week that Premier League leaders Arsenal were attempting to hijack the Red Devils’ attempts to sign Adeyemi.

And now sources have told our friends at TEAMtalk that Adeyemi ‘currently favours a move to Arsenal over all other suitors’ with the 23-year-old ‘open’ to swapping the Bundesliga for the Premier League.