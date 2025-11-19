Bukayo Saka reaches ‘full agreement’ with Arsenal ‘just a calculated delay’ away from huge deal

Arsenal and Buyako Saka have now reached a ‘full agreement’ over a new contract with the Gunners winger set to pocket over £15m a year, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a brilliant start to the new season with Mikel Arteta’s men currently top of the Premier League table after 11 matches.

Arsenal are currently four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and a further four points clear of defending champions Liverpool, who are having an awful campaign.

Despite spending a fortune in the summer, there have been rumours in recent weeks about potential new additions in January but Arsenal are currently concentrating on getting some new contracts over the line.

Speaking earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano insisted that Arsenal are “making very good progress” on Saka’s new contract.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Meanwhile, Arsenal are working on new contracts. For Arsenal, contracts are very, very important. We saw that because they extended the contract of William Saliba. They did a very good job with Myles Lewis-Skelly and with Ethan Nwaneri. So Arsenal are always on point when it’s about new contracts and I wanted to mention three more.

“For Bukayo Saka, Arsenal are making very good progress. There is a negotiation ongoing, but the exchange is quite positive between Arsenal and Saka’s camp over a new contract. Saka wants to stay. Arsenal obviously want Saka to stay. So the conversation is very good at this stage between Saka and Arsenal.”

And now journalist Mark Brus has told Caught Offside that his sources have informed him that Arsenal and Saka have now reached a “full agreement” with the finishing touches being ironed out.

A source close to the club revealed: “Saka has reached a full agreement with the club on a new contract that will run until June 2030.

“Final touches on image rights, bonus structures, and media rollout are still being finalised. There are no issues – just a calculated delay aligned with Arsenal’s broader communication plan.”

Giving un update earlier this week on other contracts Arsenal are targeting for renewal, Romano added: “Jurrien Timber: conversations underway between the Dutch defender and Arsenal over a new contract. So also in this case, talks are ongoing. Arteta is a big fan of the player. Timber is helping in several positions. Arsenal believe that his potential is still huge.

“He is already doing fantastic, but he can do even better in the future. And so Arsenal want to give him a new deal as soon as possible, and the conversation is well underway with Saka and with Timber.

“So let’s follow these two situations because Arsenal are really working hard on them.

“And then what’s next? Now the priorities are Saka and Timber. Don’t forget that they also gave a new salary to David Raya – same length of the contract but higher salary to make him happy. He was already happy, but to make him happier and reward him as he deserved, as Raya is doing fantastic for Arsenal this season and not only.

“After all of this, not today or tomorrow as it’s going to take time, but in Arsenal’s plans there is also the idea to offer a new contract to Declan Rice. Arsenal also want to discuss with Rice and offer him a new deal. It’s part of the plans, it’s part of the conversation. So let’s follow that situation because also Rice is going to be one of the names being mentioned internally for a new, deserved contract.”