According to reports, Arsenal have struck a ‘verbal agreement’ with England international Bukayo Saka over a ‘record-breaking’ contract extension.

Arsenal have had a superb couple of months as they have moved clear at the top of the Premier League table, sitting six points ahead of their nearest rivals after ten games. They also have a perfect record in the Champions League and have advanced in the Carabao Cup.

Therefore, it is looking increasingly likely that the Gunners will end their trophy drought this season as Mikel Arteta and Co. have built a sensational squad.

Club chiefs have invested heavily on transfers in recent years and a further £250m was spent in the summer to land their key targets.

Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi were among their most notable additions, thus ensuring that the north London outfit have quality options in every position.

Arsenal have also done great work regarding player contracts to retain key assets, with their attention turning to securing Saka and William Saliba after this summer transfer window closed.

At the end of September, Arsenal fended off competition from Real Madrid to tie Saliba to a new long-term contract and Saka is now closing in on an extension.

Last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the winger is nearing a new contract.

He told GiveMeSport: “Yes, he would be among their top earners.

“The length of the contract is being discussed, but talks are very positive, so I think a new deal will get done.”

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now added that Arsenal and Saka have come to a ‘verbal agreement’ over a new deal, with his ‘record-breaking’ salary also revealed.

Tavolieri explained: ‘While England has already given its verbal agreement to continue negotiations, the London club is making numerous overtures to finalise a deal that could extend Saka’s stay at the Emirates until June 2030, with a record-breaking pay rise.

‘The salary being discussed could approach €14 million gross per season. This is a sign of confidence from owner Stan Kroenke, but also a desire to send a message of strength and stability to the competition: Arsenal is doing well and can keep its biggest star.’

It is noted that the Gunners have ‘made it clear’ in ‘recent meetings’ that they want to build around Saka for many years, while club chiefs have been keen to shut down any potential ‘transfer activity’ regarding their prized asset.