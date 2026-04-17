Joe Cole names his two dream Chelsea signings with combined age of 68

Joe Cole has named veteran duo Robert Lewandowski and John Stones as his two dream signings for Chelsea in the upcoming summer transfer window, while urging the club to change their current recruitment policy as a result.

Under the BlueCo ownership led by Behdad Eghbali’s Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly, the Stamford Brige outfit have moved towards signing elite younger talent. Indeed, the oldest addition last summer was striker Joao Pedro at the age of just 24.

Despite reaching the last 16 of the Champions League this season, the inexperienced Chelsea squad was badly exposed by holders PSG, as the Blues were crushed 8-2 on aggregate.

Three Premier League defeats in a row has also led to speculation over Liam Rosenior’s long-term future, with a top-five finish looking increasingly unlikely.

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And with the current recruitment process leading to more negatives than positives, Egbhali has suggested Chelsea will target ‘ready-made’ players this summer to take the Blues ‘to the next level.’

That is music to Cole’s ears, with the former Blues playmaker, who won three Premier League titles during Chelsea’s most successful era, firmly believing the current squad is crying out for experience and leadership from back to front.

Lewandowski, who is also being linked with Man Utd, will be out of contract this summer but is still a force to be reckoned at 37 years of age, scoring 17 times in 40 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

As for Stones, the Man City centre-back has been an integral figure under Pep Guardiola but is another who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

There are the obvious injury red flags to deal with, with the England star playing just 15 times for City this season, but Cole believes the 31-year-old could still play a key role in helping a young Chelsea backline.

“We need experience, someone to come in and support the young players,” Cole exclusively told Metro when he was asked who his dream Chelsea signings would be this summer.

“I would be looking at Lewandoski. If his contract is up at Barcelona, get him in for a year.

“That could work, someone to come in and help the young players. He is a big name, has that stature and would be a huge presence in the dressing room. I think he could really help Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

“John Stones as well maybe, if City let his contract expire.

“He is another who could be an big presence in the dressing room, to help and nurture the great young centre-halves we have at Chelsea.

“He might not be able to play 50 or 60 games anymore but will improve players around him.”

While Cole believes a change in how Chelsea go about their recruitment process would ultimately produce more positive results, he is not convinced it starts this summer.

“I would welcome it but I don’t think it will happen,’ he said. “They will be financial decisions again.

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“Arsenal and Manchester City have been run smoothly to build a football team on the grass. Obviously there is business in place these days because clubs are huge cooperate entities. But unless Chelsea do that fully, they will struggle.

“You still have to get the right players in. If the right players is 28 years-old and costs a fortune, you buy the right player. Buy the right players to build the team.”